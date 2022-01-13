McDermott Teams With Science Organization To Advance Carbon Capture

McDermott has partnered up with one of Australia's national science organizations to advance the use of carbon capture technologies.

McDermott said that it partnered up with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) to evaluate technical and commercial opportunities for the deployment of the organization’s carbon capture technologies for energy and heavy industry applications.

McDermott's expansive experience comes with four decades and over 200 successful carbon capture and carbon separation projects, applying technologies with low-carbon delivery potential and global deployment.

“A powerful collaboration has been established between these two organizations, highlighting McDermott's commitment to an integrated delivery approach to the energy transition,” the company explained.

CSIRO has nearly a century of technology innovation, including its recent carbon capture technology for Direct Air Capture and post-combustion processes being developed in collaboration with Santos, Australia's largest domestic gas supplier.

"Carbon capture is fundamental to achieving a net-zero future while maintaining affordable, accessible energy and decarbonizing resources," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at McDermott. "We welcome the opportunity to work with CSIRO to advance scalable, flexible carbon capture solutions for industrial and energy applications."

"CSIRO has substantial experience in the development of low-emission technologies such as carbon dioxide capture. By collaborating with the industry, we demonstrate the strength of applying key technologies at scale, while ensuring the lowest possible cost and highest performance," Amir Aryana, CSIRO Group Leader, added.

McDermott has been in the headlines in recent times over several major awards. Namely, the company recently won an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services deal for the Scarborough project’s Floating Production Unit offshore Western Australia.

The deal, awarded by Woodside, also includes the design, fabrication, integration, transportation, and installation of the hull and topsides.

The company grabbed the headlines again just a day later as it won a “mega” offshore contract from QatarEnergy.

The deal relates to the delivery of engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) for the North Field East (NFE) Topsides and the North Field East (NFE) Offshore Pipelines and Subsea Cables projects and includes an option to award the North Field South (NFS) Offshore Topsides.

McDermott stated that the deal with QatarEnergy represents one of the largest single contracts in the company’s history.

