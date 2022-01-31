McDermott Starts-Up Carbon Footprint Calculation Tool
U.S. offshore engineering and construction services firm McDermott International has launched a web-based tool that supports carbon-conscious decision-making for energy customers seeking pathways to net-zero operations.
According to McDermott, the tool – named ArborXD – provides data collection, estimation, and reporting on the potential carbon impact of energy facilities before construction begins.
"ArborXD is another demonstration of the powerful combination of McDermott's integrated engineering expertise, innovation, and commitment to advance and enable our customers' sustainability goals," said Samik Mukherjee, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of McDermott International.
"It is an energy industry differentiator that will help quantifiably reduce the operating footprint of the facilities we design and build," he added.
Embedded as early as the design phase, ArborXD is applied throughout the energy project life cycle – whether a concept, front-end engineering design, or an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation project.
As a web-based tool, ArborXD provides customers access to life cycle footprint estimates, cost tradeoff analyses, emission reduction pathways, and environmental impact assessments.
"Today, we celebrate innovation at McDermott and the collaboration that made this transformative solution possible," said Rachel Clingman, Executive Vice President of Sustainability and Governance at McDermott.
"ArborXD directly advances McDermott's commitment to deliver net-zero facilities for the energy industry and provides a meaningful advantage as our customers work to assess and mitigate emissions," she said.
McDermott has been highly active recently by winning several major deals this month. Namely, in early January, the company revealed that it was awarded a contract for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services of the Scarborough project’s FPU offshore Western Australia.
Only days later, McDermott won a “mega” offshore contract from QatarEnergy. The deal relates to EPCI for the North Field East Topsides and the North Field East Offshore Pipelines and Subsea Cables projects and includes an option to award the North Field South Offshore Topsides.
The company revealed that the deal represents one of the largest single contracts McDermott has been awarded in its company history.
