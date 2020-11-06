McDermott Ships FPSO Modules from Mexico Yard

McDermott International, Ltd. (MDRIQ) reported Thursday that the second shipment of topside modules for a MODEC, Inc. (TYO: 6269) floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit has departed its Altamira fabrication yard in Mexico.

Approximately one month ago, Rigzone reported that the initial shipment had left Altamira. Modules for compression, vapor recovery and a laydown area make up that shipment. The second shipment includes modules that will provide inlet separators, oil separation, a flare KO Drum and sand cleanup materials for the FPSO, McDermott explained in Thursday’s written statement emailed to Rigzone. The company noted the modules are headed to the Dyna-Mac Fabrication Yard in Singapore, where integration will occur.

“Our MODEC project fabrication team at McDermott’s Altamira Fabrication Yard continues to deliver for our customer with the latest shipment of modules,” commented Mark Coscio, McDermott’s senior vice president for North, Central and South America. “Our strong local team remains focused on safety and execution excellence as we work to complete the modules needed for the EPCI fixed platform.”

The FPSO will eventually operate in the Area 1 block in Mexico’s Campeche Bay approximately six miles (10 kilometers) offshore in 105 feet (32 meters) of water, McDermott stated.

