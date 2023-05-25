McDermott Secures Work at IOCL Panipat Refinery
Engineering and construction solutions provider to the energy industry, McDermott, has been awarded a project management consultancy (PMC) contract from India Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).
The contract is for the Maleic Anhydride (MAH) unit at the Panipat Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, located 62 miles (100 kilometers) from New Delhi, India, the company said in its statement.
McDermott said its scope includes project management and consultancy services for the unit, including front-end engineering design (FEED), review of engineering activities, construction supervision services, assistance in start-up, pre-commissioning, commissioning, performance guarantee test run and project closure.
"McDermott has a long-standing relationship with IOCL and is currently executing three large-scale projects at their Barauni and Haldia refineries," said Vaseem Khan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Onshore. "Our unrivaled project management and execution capabilities, combined with our decades of experience in India, uniquely position us to successfully execute this project."
It is worth reminding that McDermott was awarded the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of a new naptha hydrotreating unit and a new isomerization unit with associated facilities for the Barauni Refinery expansion project in Bihar, India, for Indian Oil Corporation Limited, in 2021.
The units treat heavy naptha streams by removing sulphur, nitrogen and metal compounds to produce Bharat Stage-6 compliant gasoline. Bharat Stage-6 compliance produces a cleaner fuel to meet high emissions standards.
Also in 2021, McDermott received two separate engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contract awards from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the Haldia Refinery and the Barauni Refinery.
The first award is an EPCC contract for a new diesel hydrotreating unit and associated facilities for the Barauni Refinery expansion project. The second award is an EPCC contract for the catalytic dewaxing unit and associated facilities at the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal, India.
As for the MAH plant at the Panipat complex, it is India's first mega-scale MAH plant to manufacture chemical products. MAH is used to make specialty products like polyester resins, surface coating plasticizers, agrochemicals and lubricant additives. Other chemicals that will be produced from the plant include Tetra Hydro Furan (THF), which is widely used in adhesives and vinyl film, and Butanediol (BDO), which is used in engineering-grade plastic and biodegradable fibers, the statement reads.
Work on the project will be executed from McDermott's Center of Excellence in Gurugram, India, the company said.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
