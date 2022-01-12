McDermott Secures Mega Offshore Contract

The deal represents one of the largest single contracts McDermott has been awarded in its company history.

McDermott announced that it has continued its “winning streak” in the Middle East with a “mega” offshore contract from QatarEnergy.

The deal relates to the delivery of engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for the North Field East (NFE) Topsides and the North Field East (NFE) Offshore Pipelines and Subsea Cables projects and includes an option to award the North Field South (NFS) Offshore Topsides, McDermott outlined. The company revealed that the deal represents one of the largest single contracts McDermott has been awarded in its company history.

The scope of the deal includes the fabrication and installation of eight wellhead topsides (WHT) for NFE and a further five WHT for NFS, McDermott noted. The company said the “significant” subsea pipeline scope includes over 300 miles of pipelines and added that it will install over 140 miles of 33kV subsea cables and associated works.

The project will be managed and engineered from the McDermott Doha office with “significant” fabrication taking place at QFAB, the McDermott-Nakilat joint venture fabrication yard in Qatar, McDermott outlined. The value of the contract was not disclosed by the company.

“We are very pleased to be awarded this strategic project by QatarEnergy,” Samik Mukherjee, McDermott’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a company statement.

“It's a perfect example of McDermott’s offshore shallow water strategy using our FEED expertise to develop an optimized ‘design one, build many’ concept for offshore structures followed through with strong in-house engineering, supply chain management and utilization of our proven fabrication facilities and marine pipelay assets, all using our industry leading GeminiXD digital project delivery tools,” he added in the statement.

Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s senior vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, said, “for McDermott, this contract shows that we are back stronger than ever and our key customers have confidence in our ability to deliver strategically significant energy infrastructure”.

“Our technology, fabrication-driven approach, along with our involvement in this specific offshore development, which began with the front-end engineering design - make us the ideal partner to provide QatarEnergy with the confidence and assurance required to execute a project of such complexity and magnitude,” he added.

Last month, McDermott revealed that it had been awarded three new deals for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) projects by Saudi Aramco. Under the contracts, McDermott will provide the EPCI of four drilling jackets and seven oil production deck modules in Saudi Arabia’s Zuluf, Ribyan, Abu Sa’fah and Safaniya fields located offshore in the Arabian Gulf, McDermott highlighted in a company statement at the time.

Back in September 2021, McDermott announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Aramco as part of its Namaat program to explore the feasibility of executing onshore modular construction in the Kingdom using McDermott’s Saudi Arabia Fabrication In Ras Al-Khair fabrication yard. In January 2021, McDermott announced it had been awarded a contract from Qatargas to deliver front-end engineering and design work for Qatar Petroleum’s North Field South (NFS) project.

