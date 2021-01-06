McDermott Secures $560MM in New Capital
McDermott International Ltd has announced that the company secured $560 million in new capital on Dec. 31, 2020.
The new capital was provided through a series of transactions which was secured through commitments from certain existing lenders and shareholders, McDermott noted. The company said it met all conditions necessary to close these transactions and added that it has strengthened its balance sheet and increased its liquidity to provide financial flexibility for continued strong project execution and the pursuit of new opportunities.
“With the completion of the capital raise, McDermott has recapitalized its business with the support of its investors,” David Dickson, the president and chief executive officer of McDermott, said in a company statement.
“This additional capital solidifies our liquidity position and allows us to continue delivering superior project execution for our customers and pursue new growth opportunities,” he added.
“We want to thank our investors for the confidence they have in McDermott and its business model and our customers for their continued support,” Dickson continued.
In November last year, McDermott International announced that it had secured around $560 million in new capital through a series of transactions expected to close by the end of the year.
In June 2020, McDermott International revealed that it had successfully completed a restructuring process which equitized nearly all of its $4.6 billion of funded debt. In a company statement released at the time, McDermott International said it emerged with $2.4 billion in letter of credit capacity and $544 million of funded debt.
McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry, the company’s website states. Based in Houston, Texas, the company has locations in Canada, central and south America, Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Australia, according to its website.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Delegates Say OPEC+ Strikes Deal on Supply Curbs
- $7B Russian Loan Secures Trafigura Stake in Arctic Oil Project
- Eni Unit Extends Africa FPSO Contract
- Total Enters Operated Exploration Permit in Egypt
- Ineos Buys BP Chemical Businesses for $5B
- Liberty Expands Frac Fleet with Schlumberger Deal
- Andurand Hedge Fund Soars 154 Percent in 2020
- Banks Fear Scorn If Energy Lending Reg Takes Effect
- Cenovus Combines with Husky
- Oil Market in Happy Hour
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- OGUK Reacts to Brexit Deal
- Energean Strikes $Multimillion EIL Deal
- US Extends 5 LNG Export Authorizations to 2050
- Saudi Arabia Advises OPEC+ Caution
- Venezuelan Oil Exports Crater
- Rigzone's Top 20 Upstream Articles of 2020 - Part IV
- Delegates Say OPEC+ Strikes Deal on Supply Curbs
- $7B Russian Loan Secures Trafigura Stake in Arctic Oil Project
- Eni Unit Extends Africa FPSO Contract
- Executives Predict 2021-End Oil Price
- Biden Picks Energy Sec Nominee
- How Many US OFS Jobs Has Covid Cut?
- Virus Spreads in Canadian Oil Patch
- $11B+ of Oz Gas Projects to be Sanctioned in 2021
- US Net Zero Will Need $2.5T by 2030
- India Asked to Pay $1.2B to Cairn
- Canada Gov Supports Hibernia Project
- Troops Fight Off Attack Near $20B LNG Project
- Oil Edges Higher After Iraqi Field Attacked