McDermott Scores FEED Deal For Gunvor Hydrogen Project
International engineering firm McDermott, together with its storage business CB&I, has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from Gunvor Petroleum Rotterdam for the Green Hydrogen Import Terminal project.
According to McDermott, the project is part of Gunvor's program to transform their Rotterdam facility into a green energy hub.
Under the contract scope, CB&I will provide the FEED of the ammonia tank and associated Inside Battery Limits equipment. McDermott will support FEED activities for the interconnecting pipeline, tie-ins, and other Outside Battery Limits scope.
As part of the FEED, a project execution cost estimate will be developed as the basis for potential conversion into an engineering, construction, and procurement (EPC) contract for the implementation phase.
"After completing the feasibility study in 2021, we are well positioned to execute the next phase of this important green energy project," said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President of Onshore of McDermott. "Our ability to bring together McDermott's decades of project execution experience with CB&I's expertise in design, engineering, and construction of ammonia tanks make us the ideal partner for Gunvor."
"This project represents a vital contribution to ensuring a reliable logistical chain for the growing green hydrogen market and ultimately meeting the Netherlands 2030 climate goals," added Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I. "As a world leader in the design and build of storage terminals, CB&I, together with McDermott, bring safety, quality, and assurance."
Work on the project will be executed from McDermott's office in The Hague, the Netherlands, and CB&I's office in Plainfield, Illinois.
