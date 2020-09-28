McDermott Picks Up Award

McDermott International Ltd has been recognized by the Singapore Business Review with a Malaysia International Business Award in the engineering category.

McDermott International Ltd has revealed that the company has been recognized by the Singapore Business Review with a Malaysia International Business Award in the engineering category.

The Malaysia International Business Awards are said to recognize international companies that have expanded into the region and contributed to Malaysia’s developing economy. McDermott International relocated its Asia Pacific business to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, back in 2016.

“We are honored to have been selected by Singapore Business Review to win this prestigious award,” Ian Prescott, McDermott’s Asia Pacific senior vice president, said in a company statement.

“The move to Malaysia has provided access to outstanding engineering capabilities, expertise and growth opportunities for our business. It is an honor for the whole team to have our achievements acknowledged with this accolade,” he added.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Malaysia International Business Awards became a digital presentation this year. The award ceremony is now in its second year.

This is not the first award that McDermott has picked up within the last 12 months. Back in June, the company’s storage business, CB&I Storage Solutions, won two Storage Tank of the Year awards in the field erected storage category. The awards, which were presented by the Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association, are said to recognize steel construction projects that exemplify the steel tank industry.

In December 2019, McDermott also announced that the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry had named the company the Engineering, Procurement, Construction company of the year at an awards ceremony held in New Delhi, India. The award honored McDermott for introducing a new reel lay method and advanced digital techniques in the deepwater subsea installation of the Vashishta and S1 Field Development project, offshore the East Coast of India, McDermott noted in a company statement at the time.

McDermott describes itself as a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. The business, whose corporate office is located in Houston, Texas, operates in more than 54 countries and employs more than 30,000 people, according to its website.

