McDermott Pens ADNOC Fujairah LNG FEED Deal
Engineering giant McDermott has been awarded a contract by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to provide front-end engineering design services for the new Fujairah liquefied natural gas facility.
Located approximately 155 miles from Abu Dhabi, UAE, the facility will include an LNG plant with a total capacity of 9.6 million tons per annum (Mtpa).
The plant will be designed with electric drives for the liquefaction compressors and will incorporate several features that significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, capitalizing on the experience McDermott has in the net-zero sector.
"We will apply our robust capabilities and experience to perform this FEED for the Fujairah LNG project. Our biggest differentiator is our ability to execute this FEED on a fast-track basis incorporating all of the characteristics required to support the award of EPC contracts which are expected in 2023," said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President, Onshore for McDermott.
McDermott was involved in the initial phases of ADNOC's LNG development in the late 1980s, having built the storage facilities for both LNG and liquified petroleum gas on an EPC basis on Das Island.
"We are proud to continue our long history with ADNOC by playing an important role in helping to define the next phase of LNG development in the UAE," Kawash added.
McDermott is one of the most experienced engineering and construction firms serving the LNG market and has delivered more than 30 LNG Pre-FEED and FEED projects over the past ten years. The Fujairah LNG facilities FEED will be performed by teams in McDermott's offices in London and the UAE.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
