McDermott Nets LNG Storage Deal

McDermott International Ltd has revealed that its CB&I Storage Solutions business has secured a new contract with Atlantic Gulf and Pacific Company of Manila Inc. (AG&P).

The deal is for the engineering, procurement, and construction of an LNG storage tank for AG&P's Philippines LNG import and regasification terminal, which is currently under construction in Batangas, in the Philippines. As part of the contract, CB&I Storage Solutions will provide the first of two 60,000 cubic meter full containment steel LNG tanks, along with geotechnical investigation, soil improvement, foundation and topside platform structure, pre-commissioning, purging, and commissioning activities.

Mechanical completion of the workscope is scheduled for the third quarter of 2023, with purging and commissioning activities to follow, the company outlined.

“We are proud to support AG&P in the delivery of the Philippines' first LNG import terminal,” Cesar Canals, the senior vice president of CB&I Storage Solutions, said in a company statement.

“The design of this first of a kind full containment steel LNG tank highlights our innovation and technology leadership in the LNG storage industry and positions CB&I Storage Solutions to serve the growing small-scale LNG market in Asia and other regions with similar demands,” he added.

“We have an extensive history of executing world-class projects in the Philippines and are confident in our ability to deliver this tank safely, on time and within budget,” Canals went on to state.

Roeland Uytdewilligen, the project director of AG&P, said, “we are confident we made the right choice to work in close cooperation with CB&I Storage Solutions on this technically advanced and challenging project”.

Back in February, CB&I Storage Solutions was awarded a contract by New Jersey Natural Gas for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a power-to-gas facility in Howell, New Jersey. In January, the company was awarded a study by a natural gas producer to research opportunities to expand current liquid hydrogen storage capacity limits.

CB&I Storage Solutions is the world’s leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks, and terminals, McDermott highlights on its website. McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry, its website states.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com