McDermott Nets Large Canada Contract
McDermott International Ltd. has announced that its CB&I Storage Solutions business has been awarded a “large” contract by a “major” EPC contractor for the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPFC) of 14 tanks in Burnaby, British Columbia.
The tanks are part of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, according to McDermott, which said the engineering and installation of the tanks will be performed by Canadian workers.
“This award demonstrates the confidence major international contractors place in our world-class storage and EPFC solutions,” Cesar Canals, the senior vice president of CB&I Storage Solutions, said in a company statement.
“For more than a century, CB&I Storage Solutions has maintained a strong track record of execution excellence in Canada,” he added.
The award will be reflected in McDermott's second quarter 2020 backlog, McDermott outlined. McDermott defines a “large” contract as being worth between $50 million and $250 million.
Back in May, McDermott revealed that CB&I Storage Solutions had been awarded a “sizeable” contract for four liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) spheres for an energy infrastructure project in the Caribbean region.
In April, the business announced that CB&I Storage Solutions had been awarded one “large” contract and two “sizeable” contracts for the EPFC of 38 tanks and 13 spheres in multiple locations across Saudi Arabia. CB&I Storage Solutions was also awarded a contract by a “major oil and gas operator” for six crude oil storage tanks in Texas in February.
McDermott completed a combination with CB&I back in May 2018. CB&I Storage Solutions describes itself as the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry, according to its website. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott has around 40,000 employees, its website shows.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- McDermott Nets Large Canada Contract
- Hurricane Energy COO Passes Away
- Who is the Most Admired Upstream Explorer?
- The Effects of a 2nd Covid Wave on Oil
- Keystone XL Pipeline Stays Blocked
- Berkshire Expands Energy Empire with $4B Deal
- Atlantic Hurricane Forecast Gets Update
- Pemex Seeks IOUs from Contractors
- Eni Says Pandemic is Reshaping Oil Industry
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- US Crude Inventories Drop 7+ Million Barrels
- Baker Hughes Rig Count Shows US Decrease
- Agile but Slow US Shale Recovery Likely
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players
- Oil Search Cuts 34 Percent of Staff
- Conoco Turning on the Taps
- Filing Shows ExxonMobil Loss
- Exxon and Chevron Face Investor Pressure for Oil Demand Outlook
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Is Chesapeake Energy Going Out of Business?
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Chesapeake Energy Plunges 74 Percent
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance