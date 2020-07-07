McDermott Nets Large Canada Contract

McDermott International Ltd. has announced that its CB&I Storage Solutions business has been awarded a “large” contract by a “major” EPC contractor for the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction (EPFC) of 14 tanks in Burnaby, British Columbia.

The tanks are part of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, according to McDermott, which said the engineering and installation of the tanks will be performed by Canadian workers.

“This award demonstrates the confidence major international contractors place in our world-class storage and EPFC solutions,” Cesar Canals, the senior vice president of CB&I Storage Solutions, said in a company statement.

“For more than a century, CB&I Storage Solutions has maintained a strong track record of execution excellence in Canada,” he added.

The award will be reflected in McDermott's second quarter 2020 backlog, McDermott outlined. McDermott defines a “large” contract as being worth between $50 million and $250 million.

Back in May, McDermott revealed that CB&I Storage Solutions had been awarded a “sizeable” contract for four liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) spheres for an energy infrastructure project in the Caribbean region.

In April, the business announced that CB&I Storage Solutions had been awarded one “large” contract and two “sizeable” contracts for the EPFC of 38 tanks and 13 spheres in multiple locations across Saudi Arabia. CB&I Storage Solutions was also awarded a contract by a “major oil and gas operator” for six crude oil storage tanks in Texas in February.

McDermott completed a combination with CB&I back in May 2018. CB&I Storage Solutions describes itself as the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry, according to its website. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott has around 40,000 employees, its website shows.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com