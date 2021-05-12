McDermott Nets Gulf of Mexico BHP FEED Deal

McDermott has been selected by BHP to provide the FEED of a semi-submersible floating production unit for the Trion Project in the Gulf of Mexico.

McDermott International Ltd announced Tuesday that it has been selected by BHP Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. De R.L. De C.V. (BHP), in partnership with Pemex, to provide the front-end engineering design (FEED) of a semi-submersible floating production unit (FPU) for the Trion Project in the Gulf of Mexico.

The scope of the FEED contract includes engineering tasks related to the configuration, sizing, and analysis of the FPU, including topsides, hull, risers, and mooring, McDermott outlined. The FPU, which will be located in the Trion field approximately 19 miles south of the U.S./Mexico border and approximately 112 miles off the Mexican coastline, will be designed for a water depth of approximately 8,200 feet, McDermott revealed.

The company said it will lead a single, integrated team to perform project management and execution planning. McDermott was previously awarded and completed services under an initial pre-FEED contract. The value of the latest deal was not disclosed by the company.

“We look forward to being a partner with BHP and Pemex in the establishment of the first deepwater oil field development project in Mexico,” Mark Coscio - the senior vice president for McDermott's North, Central and South America region - said in a company statement.

Samik Mukherjee, McDermott’s group senior vice president for projects, said, “with integrated project management, engineering, procurement services and self-fabrication in our yards in Altamira, Mexico, and Batam, Indonesia—McDermott's globally integrated EPC project delivery capabilities will allow us to reduce risk and enhance certainty of delivery on the BHP Trion project”.

Matthew Ridolfi, BHP’s vice president of projects petroleum, said, “the awarding of the FPU FEED contract is an exciting milestone for the development”.

“Starting the next phase of study will help us reach the level of design and execution plan maturity required to move Trion into further phases of development. We look forward to working with McDermott through the next phase,” he added.

BHP holds a 60 percent interest in, and the operatorship of, Trion. PEMEX holds the remaining 40 percent stake.

