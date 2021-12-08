McDermott Nets 3 New Aramco Deals

McDermott has revealed that it has been awarded three new deals for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) projects by Saudi Aramco.

As part of the new awards, McDermott said it will provide the EPCI of four drilling jackets and seven oil production deck modules (PDM) in Saudi Arabia’s Zuluf, Ribyan, Abu Sa’fah and Safaniya fields, located offshore in the Arabian Gulf. In addition to the seven PDMs and four drilling jackets, the scope of work for the deals includes the EPCI of more than 28 miles of pipelines, more than 62 miles of subsea cables and tie-in works to existing facilities, McDermott outlined.

Fabrication is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022, with offshore installation commencing in the fourth quarter of 2022 and overall completion expected in the second quarter of 2023, McDermott highlighted. The value of the deals was not disclosed by McDermott.

“These awards are a direct result of our long track record of successfully delivering shallow water infrastructure for Saudi Aramco and our commitments to the growth of Saudi Arabia's energy sector as well as In-Kingdom execution in line with Vision 2030,” Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s senior vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, said in a company statement.

McDermott has been awarded several deals over the last few weeks. In November, the company announced that it had signed an engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction (EPFC) contract with Woodfibre LNG and revealed that it had won an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project for the Inpex operated Ichthys LNG development. The latter came after McDermott completed FEED services for a booster compression module for Ichthys LNG, McDermott highlighted.

In October, McDermott revealed that it had signed a letter of guarantee to deliver engineering and procurement for the ethylene cracker of the Gas Chemical Complex (GCC) project with China National Chemical Engineering and Construction Corporation Seven, Ltd. During the same month, the company announced that it had won its fourth contract in India in 2021. This came in the form of a deal from Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited for project management consultancy (PMC) and engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) consultancy services for Package 2 of the Cauvery Basin Refinery Project in Nagapattinam, India.

McDermott describes itself as a premier, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. The business operates in over 54 countries and employs more than 30,000 people, according to its website.

