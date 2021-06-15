McDermott Nets 2 EPCC Refinery Deals

McDermott International has received two engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning contracts from Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

McDermott International Ltd announced Monday that it has received two engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning (EPCC) contracts from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the Haldia Refinery and the Barauni Refinery.

The first award is an EPCC deal for a new diesel hydrotreating unit and associated facilities for the Barauni Refinery Expansion Project in Bihar, India. The second is an EPCC contract for the catalytic dewaxing unit and associated facilities at the Haldia Refinery in West Bengal, India. McDermott did not reveal the value of the contracts.

The scope of work across the projects includes project management, residual process design, detailed engineering, fabrication, procurement, construction, transportation, mechanical completion, and commissioning, McDermott highlighted. Work is expected to commence by the end of this month.

Both projects will largely be executed by the McDermott team in Gurgaon, India, with some support from Perth, Australia, and Brno, Czech Republic, McDermott revealed. The projects are said to contribute to greater independence for India’s domestic energy needs.

“These awards demonstrate our commitment to advancing India’s long-term energy market,” Samik Mukherjee, McDermott’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a company statement.

“We look forward to working with Indian Oil Corporation Limited on these prestigious downstream projects, showcasing our dedication to world-class project execution and sharing our leading health and safety protocols,” he added.

Commenting on the deal, McDermott’s senior vice president of Asia Pacific, Mahesh Swaminathan, said, “our 2,000 personnel in India bring global experience with high levels of technical and project management expertise”.

“These individuals continue to demonstrate the strength of McDermott's vertically-integrated solutions and the positive impact these bring to the Indian downstream market,” Swaminathan added.

Earlier this month, a consortium of a subsidiary of McDermott and Sinopec International Petroleum Service Corporation announced it had received a conditional letter of award for a future contract, valued at approximately $2 billion, from Total for the Tilenga project.

