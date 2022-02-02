McDermott Names New CEO

McDermott International Ltd has announced that Michael McKelvy has been named president and chief executive officer of the company, effective immediately.

McKelvy, who will also serve as a member of McDermott’s board of directors, replaces Lee McIntire, who has been serving as the company’s interim CEO since June 2021. McIntire will continue as a member of McDermott’s board of directors, the company revealed.

The new McDermott CEO currently serves on the board of directors for RPS Group plc, which is described as a leading global professional services firm. McKelvy brings more than three decades of industry leadership in global engineering, procurement and construction markets as he executes the company’s strategic growth and operational plan, McDermott notes on its website.

McKelvy previously served as the president and CEO of Gilbane Building Company since 2014 and before that spent 26 years at CH2M Hill, where he held multiple leadership positions. In June last year, McDermott revealed that McIntire would assume the responsibilities of interim CEO after David Dickson, the company’s former CEO, had decided to resign.

McIntire joined McDermott’s board of directors back in July 2020. In December 2013, McDermott revealed that David Dickson had agreed to join the company and succeed Stephen M. Johnson as McDermott’s president and CEO.

“Michael joins McDermott at a pivotal time for the company as significant contract wins reflect increasing demand for McDermott’s diversified and integrated solutions,” Nils Larsen, the chairman of McDermott’s board of directors, said in a company statement.

“His track record of international leadership and award-winning engineering, procurement and construction expertise will guide McDermott’s talented global workforce as the momentum builds,” Larsen added in the statement.

Commenting on his new role, McKelvy said, “McDermott's business model and commercial strategy carve out a unique position to further capitalize on the changing industry dynamics and facilitate the energy transition”.

“I am eager and enthusiastic to join this already-robust leadership team and continue their progress to strengthen the portfolio and forge a new path for the industry,” he added.

In June last year, McDermott announced that Samik Mukherjee had been appointed as the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. In October 2020, the company announced that industry-veteran Neil Bruce had joined its board of directors and in August 2020, it revealed that Andrew F. Gould, the former chairman and CEO of Schlumberger, had joined its board of directors.

