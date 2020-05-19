McDermott Lands Middle East FEED Contract
McDermott International has been awarded a sizeable contract (between $1- and $50 million) from a Middle East customer to carry out front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for offshore riser platform topsides.
The scope of the contract includes designing two offshore riser platforms, as well as associated brownfield integration modifications to existing facilities, which include the decommissioning of existing assets.
The contract will be executed from McDermott's Middle East offices. Work on the project is set to start immediately, and the contract award will be reflected in McDermott's second quarter 2020 backlog.
McDermott provides fully integrated technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's resources include more than 42,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
- Gavilan is Latest Shale Player Pursuing Bankruptcy
- Shale Output Seen Tumbling to 2018 Low
- Can US Shale Producers Innovate Themselves Out of Trouble?
- AAA Breaks Two-Decade-Old Tradition
- Centennial Nixes Water Infrastructure Deal
- Oryx Launches Binding Season for Delaware Pipeline
- McDermott Lands Middle East FEED Contract
- Rockhopper Cuts Staff and Pay
- Neptune Scraps Edison Deal
- Veteran Iranian OPEC Governor Passes Away
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- ProPetro Loses More Workers in Midland
- Oil Market Recovery Could Be Erratic
- Energy Chief Says US Oil on Its Way Back
- No One Expected Shale Cuts to Happen So Fast
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- US Judge Upholds Keystone XL Ruling
- Exxon Unit Extends Tender Offer Again
- Energy Worker Survey Finds Remote Preference
- Permian Report Supports View Price Crash Has Passed
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- US Rig Count Falls to 465