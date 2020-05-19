McDermott Lands Middle East FEED Contract

Work on the project is set to start immediately.

McDermott International has been awarded a sizeable contract (between $1- and $50 million) from a Middle East customer to carry out front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for offshore riser platform topsides.

The scope of the contract includes designing two offshore riser platforms, as well as associated brownfield integration modifications to existing facilities, which include the decommissioning of existing assets.

The contract will be executed from McDermott's Middle East offices. Work on the project is set to start immediately, and the contract award will be reflected in McDermott's second quarter 2020 backlog.

