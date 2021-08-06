McDermott Joins Texas Project
McDermott International, Ltd has announced that it has joined a consortium of public, private and academic partners collaborating on the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) project - Demonstration and Framework for H2@Scale in Texas and Beyond.
The company said its participation will add additional expertise to the team’s capabilities in the delivery of integrated energy infrastructure and noted that it underscores McDermott’s commitment in advancing hydrogen as a key driver to low carbon and affordable energy. The project intends to show that renewable hydrogen can be a cost-effective fuel for multiple end-use applications when coupled with large, baseload consumers that use hydrogen for clean, reliable stationary power, McDermott highlighted.
“McDermott recognizes that hydrogen has a very prominent role to play in the future of sustainable energy,” Samik Mukherjee, McDermott’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a company statement. “We are confident that the talent and expertise of our people, in collaboration with our partners, will accelerate momentum and unlock the meaningful progress necessary to turn aspiration into reality,” he added.
H2@Scale is a DOE initiative that brings together stakeholders to advance affordable hydrogen production, transport, storage and utilization to enable decarbonization and revenue opportunities across multiple sectors, according to the DOE’s website, which notes that ten million metric tons of hydrogen are currently produced in the U.S. every year.
The project partnership is currently focusing on two separate initiatives - one at the University of Texas at Austin and another at the Port of Houston. The first will see the university host an integration of commercial hydrogen production, distribution, storage and use. Project partners will generate zero carbon hydrogen onsite via electrolysis with solar and wind power and reformation of renewable natural gas from a Texas landfill. The hydrogen will power a stationary fuel cell to provide power for the Texas Advanced Computing Center and supply a hydrogen station with zero-emission fuel to fill a fleet of fuel cell electric vehicles.
At the Port of Houston, the project team will conduct a feasibility study to scale up hydrogen production and use. The team will assess available resources, prospective hydrogen users and delivery infrastructure.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Petrobras Earnings Jump Triggers Upgrades
- SBM and Petrobras Sign LOI for 22+ Year FPSO Deal
- McDermott Bags Michelin FEED Deal
- Shale Driller Plunges After Permian Deal Is Panned
- Texas Oil and Gas Sector Strengthening
- Analysts Talk Oil Prices
- Oil Slides as Virus Adds to Inventory Build
- Saudi Oil Challenged in Asia
- USA Rig Count Drops
- Russia Oil and Condensate Output Rises
- Oil Search and Santos to Merge into LNG Powerhouse
- Covid Batters Leading Asia Importer
- Petrobras Earnings Jump Triggers Upgrades
- Tellurian and Shell Finalize 10-Year LNG Deal
- Eni Makes New Oil Find Offshore Mexico
- Subsea 7 Makes Floating Wind Acquisition
- Greenlight for Giant Mero Field Development Phase 4
- Rapid Iran Oil Comeback Now Looks Less Likely
- Shell to Trim Refinery Portfolio
- Oil Prices Loom Over Biden Drilling Rights Blueprint
- Shell Proposes Large Scale Canada CCS Project
- ADNOC Dishes Out $760MM+ in Awards
- Chevron Awards Deal Worth Around $1B
- Petrofac Nets New Deal
- New Petrobras Boss Surprises Naysayers
- Oil and Gas Reform Bill Clears Nigeria Parliament
- USA Rig Count Drops
- McDermott Wins Baltic Chemical Project