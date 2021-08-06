McDermott Joins Texas Project

McDermott International, Ltd has announced that it has joined a consortium of public, private and academic partners collaborating on the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) project - Demonstration and Framework for H2@Scale in Texas and Beyond.

The company said its participation will add additional expertise to the team’s capabilities in the delivery of integrated energy infrastructure and noted that it underscores McDermott’s commitment in advancing hydrogen as a key driver to low carbon and affordable energy. The project intends to show that renewable hydrogen can be a cost-effective fuel for multiple end-use applications when coupled with large, baseload consumers that use hydrogen for clean, reliable stationary power, McDermott highlighted.

“McDermott recognizes that hydrogen has a very prominent role to play in the future of sustainable energy,” Samik Mukherjee, McDermott’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a company statement. “We are confident that the talent and expertise of our people, in collaboration with our partners, will accelerate momentum and unlock the meaningful progress necessary to turn aspiration into reality,” he added.

H2@Scale is a DOE initiative that brings together stakeholders to advance affordable hydrogen production, transport, storage and utilization to enable decarbonization and revenue opportunities across multiple sectors, according to the DOE’s website, which notes that ten million metric tons of hydrogen are currently produced in the U.S. every year.

The project partnership is currently focusing on two separate initiatives - one at the University of Texas at Austin and another at the Port of Houston. The first will see the university host an integration of commercial hydrogen production, distribution, storage and use. Project partners will generate zero carbon hydrogen onsite via electrolysis with solar and wind power and reformation of renewable natural gas from a Texas landfill. The hydrogen will power a stationary fuel cell to provide power for the Texas Advanced Computing Center and supply a hydrogen station with zero-emission fuel to fill a fleet of fuel cell electric vehicles.

At the Port of Houston, the project team will conduct a feasibility study to scale up hydrogen production and use. The team will assess available resources, prospective hydrogen users and delivery infrastructure.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com