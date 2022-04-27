McDermott Joins Hydrogen Hub Project

McDermott International has announced that it has joined a group of industry experts focused on unlocking the potential for a hydrogen-led energy hub located at Bacton, Norfolk, UK.

The Bacton Energy Hub (BEH) project could play a significant role in the UK’s energy future and become a vital element in its transition to net zero emissions, McDermott highlighted, adding that the development aims to deliver a sustainable hydrogen supply by adding facilities that support low-carbon hydrogen production, carbon capture and underground storage (CCUS) by 2030.

Through the development of offshore wind, the project is also aiming to develop renewable hydrogen production as part of the energy supply transition by 2050, McDermott outlined.

“We are proud to play a leading role in developing the UK’s energy future in line with the net zero objectives set by the UK Government,” said Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s senior vice president of onshore, said in a company statement.

“McDermott’s Center of Excellence in London has the design capabilities and expertise in major project execution, including both greenfield and brownfield, to deliver a viable project scope that will support Maximizing Energy Recovery (MER) and net zero emissions for the UK,” he added in the statement.

Alistair MacFarlane, the Southern North Sea & East Irish Sea Area Manager for the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which is spearheading the BEH project, said, “it’s great to see an organization like McDermott contributing to the Bacton Energy Hub initiative, which aims to facilitate the transition to net zero and reinforce the East of England's position as a key region for low carbon power for the UK”.

“The infrastructure SIG will play a vital role in maturing the opportunity at Bacton and hopefully enabling the industry to take investment decisions by 2024,” MacFarlane added.

According to Hydrogen East - which describes itself as a new body bringing together interested parties and key stakeholders on hydrogen, specifically in the East of England - Bacton and the surrounding region offer significant opportunity for hydrogen development. Hydrogen East was formed in July 2020 to carry out research into the new hydrogen markets and build awareness of new opportunities within the East of England, the organization’s site notes.

Last month, McDermott revealed that its storage business, CB&I, will design and build two 500,000-gallon double-wall liquid hydrogen spheres for Plug Power Inc.’s new green hydrogen production facility in Genesee County, New York.

Back in October 2021, McDermott outlined that a consortium of public, private and academic experts, including its CB&I business, was pioneering a path to enable large-scale liquid hydrogen storage for international trade applications. In September 2021, McDermott announced that it had joined AquaVentus - a consortium of more than 70 companies, organizations and research institutions collaborating toward green hydrogen energy production in the North Sea.

