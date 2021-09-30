McDermott Joins Green Hydrogen Group

McDermott has announced that it has joined the AquaVentus consortium to advance renewable hydrogen production.

The consortium comprises more than 70 companies, organizations and research institutions collaborating toward green hydrogen energy production in the North Sea, McDermott highlighted. The group - which counts Deutsche Shell Holding, Saipem and Siemens Energy among its members - aims to develop 10 gigawatts of generation capacity for green hydrogen from offshore wind turbines in the North Sea by 2035, AquaVentus’ website shows.

McDermott said its involvement will bring the consortium comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction and installation experience in the onshore, offshore, subsea and storage markets, from concept to completion.

“McDermott brings a long history of thinking differently about energy delivery, and unrivaled expertise in offshore infrastructure, to this dynamic group of visionaries,” Samik Mukherjee, McDermott’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a company statement.

“This is a critical piece of the puzzle as we work together to make offshore production of green hydrogen a reality,” he added in the statement.

Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s senior vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, said, “the German North Sea offshore wind sector will be instrumental to meeting the renewable energy demand for the Northern European industry and other markets”.

“AquaVentus’ network of members, collaborating across the supply chain, is the type of collaboration needed to make green hydrogen a commercially viable energy resource of the future,” he added.

McDermott describes itself as a premier, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Last month, the company highlighted that it will accelerate its contributions to a low-carbon economy through its sustainability targets, which were outlined in its latest sustainability report. These include a 50 percent reduction in scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 2030, a 35 percent reduction in scope 3 GHG emissions for ten key supply chain categories by 2030 and specific milestones for advancing social investment, local content and human rights.

The AquaVentus initiative aims to set signals worldwide with climate-friendly hydrogen technology, according to a statement posted on its website, which was translated from German. Back in June this year, AquaVentus revealed that ten new members had joined the development association within one month.

