McDermott Installs Platform Off Vietnam In Record-Breaking Fashion

Offshore engineering firm McDermott has completed the transportation and installation subcontract of the Sao Vang and Dai Nguyet (SVDN) gas and condensate field developments in the Nam Con Son Basin, off Vietnam.

According to a statement by McDermott, the EPCIC contractor was PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C). The subcontract was awarded to McDermott by PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) Offshore Service Joint Stock Company for Idemitsu Gas Production Co., Ltd. (IGP).

The company said that the scope of work included transportation and installation services for the central processing platform jacket, wellhead service deck, and topside floatover.

"SVDN is another great example of our One McDermott Way execution model that utilizes best-in-class resources from our offices in Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, and Houston for engineering and project management," McDermott Senior Vice President for the Asia Pacific region Mahesh Swaminathan stated. "A successful and safe completion of the project, particularly during a global pandemic, is an outstanding achievement for the team and the customer."

Completion of the first campaign included a jacket launch using McDermott's Derrick Barge 30 (DB30) in a water depth of approximately 372 feet. At 12,600 metric tons, it is the heaviest and largest jacket launched in Vietnam at that water depth.

The second campaign included the largest floatover installation of a central processing platform topside in Vietnam, weighing 14,500 metric tons. The installation was achieved through a tight slot floatover with less than four inches of clearance on either side. McDermott added that it completed over 300,000 work hours with zero lost-time incidents on the project.

“Despite global travel restrictions and strict health and safety protocols to mitigate COVID-19 exposure, the SVDN project team worked smartly together to overcome the challenges and deliver the final results on time and budget,” the company claimed.

