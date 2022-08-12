McDermott Gets Another Deal For Work On QatarEnergy North Field

McDermott International has been awarded an FEED contract by QatarEnergy for the North Field South Offshore Pipelines and Power/FO cables Project.

A global provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry McDermott International has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract by QatarEnergy for the North Field South (NFS) Offshore Pipelines and Power/FO cables Project.

The new contract is in addition to the awards received by McDermott this year for the NFS Jackets and Topsides and Pipelines for the North Field Expansion Project.

The North Field South infrastructure is part of the North Field Expansion Project development and is designed to supply feed gas for two additional LNG trains and help increase total LNG production in the State of Qatar from the current 77 million tons per annum (mtpa) to 126 mtpa.

"McDermott is one of the most experienced engineering and construction firms serving the LNG market and has delivered more than 30 LNG Pre-FEED and FEED projects over the past ten years," said Tareq Kawash, McDermott's Senior Vice President for Offshore Middle East. "We look forward to continuing to work closely with QatarEnergy to contribute to the development of this strategic offshore development."

"McDermott has decades of experience delivering projects in Qatar, a historically strategic market, and is significantly increasing localization efforts with the Tawteen In-Country Value program," said Neil Gunnion, McDermott Qatar Country Manager and Vice President of Operations. "McDermott is uniquely positioned to combine its EPC expertise with FEED and ensure that our design is practical, safe, and commercially viable."

The scope of the contract comprises developing FEED studies for offshore and onshore pipelines, cables, and associated facilities. The project will be managed from the McDermott Doha office with support from Chennai.

