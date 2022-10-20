McDermott, DSME Working On Study For Liquid Hydrogen Carrier
CB&I, McDermott's storage business line, and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a feasibility study of a large liquid hydrogen (LH2) carrier including an LH2 storage tank design.
The ability to ship large quantities of hydrogen across the ocean is an increasing need to help countries, like South Korea, achieve carbon reduction goals in a hydrogen economy. CB&I and DSME bring unique expertise to the study.
CB&I will evaluate its LH2 storage tank design for ocean-going ships and DSME will investigate and develop the ship's general design to install the LH2 storage tank. The output of the feasibility study is expected to contribute to the future design of a large-scale LH2 carrier.
"The development of LH2 storage for ocean-bound vessels is essential to South Korea's focus on a carbon-neutral environment," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I. "Our expertise in designing and building field-erected pressure spheres for LH2 storage is a perfect combination with DSME's technical excellence."
CB&I spheres can store LH2 at temperatures of minus 423 degrees Fahrenheit, and the company is nearing completion of the world's largest LH2 sphere in Cape Canaveral, Fla., USA. Their history in this field spans more than 60 years.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
