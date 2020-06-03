McDermott Divests Pipe Fabrication Business
Ithaca Acquisition Holdings reported Tuesday that it has completed its acquisition of the former pipe fabrication assets of The Shaw Group from McDermott International, Inc.
“We saw this as a great opportunity to partner with an experienced investor group to acquire the former Shaw Group pipe fabrication portfolio and bring these assets back to the market after being used for proprietary projects for the last several years,” Ithaca Chairman Jim Stephenson commented in a written statement emailed to Rigzone.
Ithaca, which also revealed that it will rename itself Shaw Acquisitions Holdings, stated the transaction reestablishes Shaw as a leading pipe and module fabricator with significant fabrication capacity and one of the world’s largest portfolios of manufacturing facilities. The firm added that Shaw’s global footprint includes 2 million square feet of fabrication facilities with recent manufacturing technology and production management systems.
“Shaw is the technological leader in fabricated pipeline systems and pipe and module fabrication services with a focus on safely providing great customer service and high-quality products,” remarked Shaw CEO Mike Childers.
Ithaca noted that Sachin Singh will serve as Shaw’s chief operating officer. It added that Shaw’s operations include seven manufacturing facilities in Walker, La., Lake Charles, La., El Dorado, Ark., Laurens, S.C., Clearfield, Utah, Abu Dhabi, UAE and Askar, Bahrain.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- Greenlee Retiring as President of ExxonMobil Upstream Business
- McDermott Divests Pipe Fabrication Business
- BP Southern Africa Appoints New CEO
- Analysts Increase Oil Price Forecast
- UK Energy Sees Rise in Female Leaders
- Cooksen Joins Targa Board
- OPEC+ Meeting in Doubt
- Brent Over $40 as OPEC+ Cut Extension Looks Likely
- Petrobras Divesting Partial Stake in Espírito Santo Basin
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- Study Finds GOM Offshore Industry at Risk
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- Basic Energy Consolidates Regions to Slash Costs
- Suttles to Take on Additional Role at Ovintiv
- Study Shows New Offshore Canada Oil Presence
- Shale Oil Production Bouncing Back With Prices
- Seadrill to Delist from NYSE
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Trump Cautioned on Imposing Oil Tariffs
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Rig Count Losses Stay in Double Digits
- Chesapeake Revives Going Concern Warning
- US Rig Count Sinks to 318