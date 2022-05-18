McDermott COO Joins Tellurian

Mukherjee will serve in the role of executive vice president and president of Driftwood assets.

Tellurian Inc (NYSE American: TELL) has announced that it has hired former McDermott International Ltd executive vice president and chief operating officer Samik Mukherjee.

Mukherjee will serve in the role of executive vice president and president of Driftwood assets, Tellurian revealed. As part of his new role, Mukherjee will be responsible for all of Tellurian’s asset projects including the construction and operations of Driftwood LNG, Tellurian highlighted.

The company also outlined that its chief operating officer Keith Teague is retiring from full time employment and will continue with Tellurian in an advisory role. Teague joined Tellurian in 2016 to serve as executive vice president and chief operating officer. He previously served at Cheniere in a variety of roles, most recently as the executive vice president of the asset group.

“Keith has been an integral part of my team for many years, having been responsible for the development, construction and operation of our liquefied natural gas projects at Cheniere, and now he has led Tellurian to the construction phase of Driftwood LNG,” Tellurian’s executive chairman, Charif Souki, said in a company statement.

“We have had a lot of success and fun working together on these projects and have built memories that will last a lifetime. All of us at Tellurian appreciate his dedication to our continued success and look forward to his further contributions as he transitions into retirement,” Souki added in the statement.

Tellurian President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Samik has proven results in developing and delivering over 60 million tons per annum of LNG capacity over five projects and five countries”.

“He brings strong business acumen as well as engineering experience, industry and organizational leadership and a proficiency in energy transition, and we welcome him to the Tellurian family,” he added.

Tellurian pointed out that Mukherjee has over thirty years of experience in the energy industry and highlighted that he was responsible for global operations, project execution, asset management and advancing company strategy at McDermott in his most recent position at the company.

On June 9, 2021, McDermott announced that Mukherjee had been appointed as the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. Mukherjee previously led the company’s global operations and project delivery functions as group senior vice president of projects. Prior to joining McDermott in 2018, Mukherjee was the executive vice president of corporate development, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, digital and IT for “another engineering, consulting and construction company”, McDermott outlined in a statement back in June last year.

On March 29, Tellurian announced that it had issued a limited notice to proceed to Bechtel Energy Inc. under its executed Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract to begin construction of phase one of the Driftwood LNG terminal. Bechtel’s first activities include demolition, civil site preparation and construction of critical foundations, Tellurian noted in a statement at the time.

Driftwood LNG is an approximately 27.6 million ton per annum liquefaction export facility, according to Tellurian’s website. Phase one will include two LNG plants with an export capacity of up to 11 million tons per annum, the company highlights.

Souki co-founded Tellurian and also founded Cheniere Energy Inc in 1996, serving as chairman of the board of directors, chief executive officer and president until December 2015. Simões joined Tellurian in March 2019. Previously, he was president and CEO of Sempra LNG & Midstream.

