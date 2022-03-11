McDermott Completes Subsea Campaign At Bayu-Undan

McDermott International has completed a subsea campaign at the Bayu-Undan infill well Phase 3C project in the Timor Sea for Santos.

U.S. offshore engineering and construction services firm McDermott International has completed a subsea campaign at the Bayu-Undan infill well Phase 3C project in the Timor Sea for Santos.

McDermott said that the completed work was under the scope of the first subsea, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) contract with Santos.

The Bayu-Undan Infill Well Phase 3C Project in the Timor Sea is located approximately 310 miles off the northwest coast of Darwin, Australia, and 124 miles off the southeast coast of Timor-Leste.

The Bayu-Undan field is one of Timor-Leste's largest gas fields. Work on the Phase 3C Project started in May and concluded in December 2021. McDermott's scope involved a tieback of a single in-field well to existing facilities, re-using existing flexible flowline, with a new umbilical and certain infrastructure.

The Phase 3C infill drilling program was worth $235 million and included three production wells – two platform and one subsea – to develop additional natural gas and liquids reserves, extending field life as well as production from the offshore facilities and the Darwin LNG plant. The wells were drilled using the Noble Tom Prosser jack-up rig.

"McDermott completed the scope within nine months of award," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific Subsea and Deepwater. "McDermott's industry-leading health, safety, and environmental protocols were effective in mitigating certain risks associated with executing a subsea EPCI scope during the Covid-19 pandemic."

“The project is another example of McDermott's growing success in the subsea and deepwater business. A key to the execution was the recovery of existing flexible flowlines, flushing to clear hydrocarbons, re-laying and a tieback from a new in-field well to the existing Bayu-Undan facility,” the company said.

Recovery and reusing existing flexible flowlines was a significant factor in enabling the work to be completed nine months from the award and within the project schedule.

In line with McDermott and Santos' sustainability goals, local Timor-Leste businesses were engaged to execute components of the project, including concrete mattress manufacture, marine training, and experience onboard the primary installation vessel—the Lay Vessel 108.

