McDermott Completes Pan Malaysia Project Scope

McDermott International Inc. has completed the Pan Malaysia Transportation and Installation Projects for Sarawak Shell Berhad and SapuraOMV, located offshore Miri, Sarawak.

Awarded in November 2018, the projects included the transport and installation of jackets, topsides and pipelines for the Gorek, Larak and Bakong gas fields. McDermott's Derrick Barge 30 installed the structures and pipelines, including the longest corrosion resistant alloy pipeline in Malaysia. McDermott also fabricated risers and spools in its fabrication facility in Batam, Indonesia.

"McDermott's commitment to safety resulted in 1.3 million work hours without a lost-time injury on the project," said Ian Prescott, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "The National Council for Occupational Safety and Health and the Department of Occupational Safety and Health in Malaysia recognized these results—naming McDermott as a finalist for its work on the Pan Malaysia Transportation and Installation projects."

McDermott provides technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Operating in over 54 countries, its local and globally integrated resources include more than 42,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the globe.

