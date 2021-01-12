McDermott Completes Offshore India Project

McDermott International Ltd has announced that it has completed the KG-D6 R Cluster subsea field development project off the east coast of India for Reliance Industries Ltd.

Under the project workscope, which comprised two offshore campaigns, McDermott built a yard facility in India for the fabrication of risers, jumpers and marine logistics support. During the first campaign, the McDermott’s DLV 2000 vessel completed the company’s first piggy-back pipelay in S-lay mode in 4,265 feet of water depth. An ultra-deepwater structure, weighing 343 tons, was also installed, as were several six-inch pipelines, PLETs and manifolds in water depths up to 6,447 feet.

The second campaign included the installation of manifolds, manifold piles, flowlines, PLETs (S-mode and J-mode), in-line structures, jumpers and umbilicals in ultra-deepwater depths, together with major brownfield modifications to Reliance's control and riser platform.

“The safe and successful completion of Reliance's KG-D6 R Cluster project is a testament to McDermott's subsea experience in the Bay of Bengal,” Ian Prescott, McDermott’s Asia Pacific senior vice president, said in a company statement.

“Pre-commissioning and ready for startup was achieved despite difficult circumstances—two severe cyclones during the first campaign and, in the second, navigating the challenging conditions of Covid-19. It is an outstanding achievement and demonstrates McDermott's commitment to reliable execution,” he added.

McDermott, which recently completed a new capital raise for $560 million, has announced several contract awards all around the world in recent months. Earlier in January, the company revealed that it had been awarded a contract from Qatargas to deliver front-end engineering and design work for Qatar Petroleum's North Field South project and in December McDermott announced that it had been selected by BHP Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. De R.L. De C.V. to perform the preliminary FEED extension phase for a floating production unit that could be installed at the Trion field.

In November, the company was awarded a Pre-FEED contract from Tata Steel B.V. for the Enhancing Value by Emissions Reuse and Emission Storage (EVEREST) project and a FEED deal for the INPEX-operated Ichthys Liquified Natural Gas Field Development. During the same month, the company secured the next phase of the ethane cracking project from China National Chemical Engineering & Construction Corporation Seven, Ltd (CC7).

