McDermott Bags Work On TotalEnergies Begonia Project In Angola

International engineering firm McDermott has been awarded a significant engineering, procurement, supply, construction, installation, pre-commissioning, and assistance to commissioning and start-up (EPSCI) contract by TotalEnergies on its Begonia project off Angola.

The Begonia field is located offshore Angola in water depth between 400 to 750 meters and will collect hydrocarbons from a reservoir, via a subsea-to-subsea tie-back to an existing floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit.

Even though the company did not provide the financial terms of the deal, a significant contract is defined by McDermott as being worth between $250 million and $500 million.

McDermott will provide all EPSCI services for subsea umbilicals, water injection, and production flowlines. There are three production wells in total which are gathered through a multiphase production flowline, approximately 12 miles in length. The two water injection wells are connected back to an existing riser.

The company will utilize several of its marine construction vessels – the North Ocean 102 will install the umbilicals, and the Amazon will install the rigid pipelines using its world-class J-lay pipeline system and advanced technology.

"This award leverages our extensive subsea and deepwater expertise and is a testament to our customer's confidence in our newly converted, state-of-the-art Amazon vessel," said Mahesh Swaminathan, Senior Vice President of Subsea and Deepwater at McDermott. "The Begonia Project represents our first subsea project in Angola and supports our strategic focus to grow our footprint in Africa."

As part of the company's commitment to long-term growth and investment in Angola, McDermott plans to maximize the use of local suppliers and subcontractors throughout the project and provide training to develop a local workforce.

Project management and engineering will be executed by McDermott's teams in London and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia while the fabrication will be executed locally in Angola.

