McDermott Bags Michelin FEED Deal

McDermott International Ltd announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from Michelin Group in France for “the first industrialization of an innovative plastic recycling process to produce regenerated styrene from polystyrene”.

The regenerated styrene produced will be used in the production of synthetic rubber for tires and polystyrene, McDermott noted. The company said it will provide value engineering, risk analysis, and a detailed constructability study within the industry-first FEED. Work on the project will be executed from McDermott's office in Brno, Czech Republic, and will start immediately. The contract is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

“This award reflects the successful and long-standing relationship between McDermott and Michelin, having worked together since 2008 at varying stages of production, from design to start up,” Tareq Kawash - McDermott’s senior vice president for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa - said in a company statement.

“In line with McDermott's energy transition strategy, we will use our strategic solutions to continue supporting Michelin's commitment to a circular economy and increasing demand for sustainable materials,” Kawash added in the statement.

Earlier this month, McDermott revealed that its CB&I Storage Solutions business had been awarded a contract by Atlantic Gulf and Pacific Company of Manila Inc. (AG&P) for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank for AG&P's Philippines LNG import and regasification terminal.

In February McDermott’s CB&I Storage Solutions business was awarded a contract by New Jersey Natural Gas for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a power-to-gas facility in Howell, New Jersey and in January the business was awarded a study by a “leading natural gas producer” to research opportunities to expand current liquid hydrogen storage capacity limits. Back in January McDermott was awarded a contract from Qatargas to deliver FEED work for Qatar Petroleum's North Field South project.

