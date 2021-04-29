McDermott Bags Michelin FEED Deal
McDermott International Ltd announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from Michelin Group in France for “the first industrialization of an innovative plastic recycling process to produce regenerated styrene from polystyrene”.
The regenerated styrene produced will be used in the production of synthetic rubber for tires and polystyrene, McDermott noted. The company said it will provide value engineering, risk analysis, and a detailed constructability study within the industry-first FEED. Work on the project will be executed from McDermott's office in Brno, Czech Republic, and will start immediately. The contract is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.
“This award reflects the successful and long-standing relationship between McDermott and Michelin, having worked together since 2008 at varying stages of production, from design to start up,” Tareq Kawash - McDermott’s senior vice president for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa - said in a company statement.
“In line with McDermott's energy transition strategy, we will use our strategic solutions to continue supporting Michelin's commitment to a circular economy and increasing demand for sustainable materials,” Kawash added in the statement.
Earlier this month, McDermott revealed that its CB&I Storage Solutions business had been awarded a contract by Atlantic Gulf and Pacific Company of Manila Inc. (AG&P) for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank for AG&P's Philippines LNG import and regasification terminal.
In February McDermott’s CB&I Storage Solutions business was awarded a contract by New Jersey Natural Gas for the engineering, procurement, and construction of a power-to-gas facility in Howell, New Jersey and in January the business was awarded a study by a “leading natural gas producer” to research opportunities to expand current liquid hydrogen storage capacity limits. Back in January McDermott was awarded a contract from Qatargas to deliver FEED work for Qatar Petroleum's North Field South project.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
- McDermott Bags Michelin FEED Deal
- Valaris Looks Forward to Soon Emerging from Chapter 11
- Shell Profit Surges More Than Expected
- Houston Energy Event Organizers Make History
- Equinor Advances Unmanned North Sea Platform Project
- Total Profit up to Pre-Pandemic Levels
- Cable Failures Hit Offshore Wind Farms
- Is a $1B+ Permian Deal Brewing?
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Total Declares Force Majeure on Mozambique LNG
- BLM Scraps 2Q Oil and Gas Lease Sales
- $7B Gasoline Manufacturing Facility Planned for Texas
- Oil Demand to Buckle in India
- Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
- Saudi in Talks to Sell Aramco Stake to Energy Co
- Maersk Decom Launches Free Decom Cost Calculator
- Aramco Weighing Sale of Stake in NatGas Pipelines
- Maersk Drilling Extends Reach to Guyana
- Biden Plan Gives Oil Sector Surprise Boost
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Oil Giants Win Climate Suit
- Hess Sells Bakken Stakes
- Largest UK Listed Independent Oil Co Born
- Biden Plan Gets Mixed Review from Oil Groups
- This Is What Shale Growth Will Hinge On
- Biden Plan Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies Worth $35B
- Californians May Soon Pay $4 for Gasoline
- OXY CEO Rejects USA Carbon Tax