McDermott Bags Michelin FEED Deal

McDermott International, Ltd has announced that it has been awarded a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from the Michelin Group in France for a waste tire technology enabling large scale production of recycled carbon black.

McDermott, which describes carbon black as a key ingredient in advancing the next generation of sustainable tires, noted that the project will be executed from its office in Brno, Czech Republic. Work will begin immediately and is expected to be completed in first quarter of 2022. The value of the deal was not disclosed by the company.

“The Michelin Group is pioneering advancements in waste recycling technology and has once again selected McDermott to help advance the next generation of sustainable tires,” Samik Mukherjee, McDermott’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in a company statement. “This latest contract award strengthens our shared vision for a more sustainable future and solidifies our long-standing relationship,” the McDermott representative added in the statement.

Commenting on the deal, Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s senior vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, said, “with a focus on new energy opportunities and more sustainable industrial processes, we are harnessing our extensive engineering and project delivery expertise to support Michelin's vision for a sustainable future”.

McDermott has worked with Michelin since 2008 at varying stages of production, from design to start up, the company highlighted. Its latest award follows a similar FEED announcement in April, which is focusing on the production of regenerated styrene to make synthetic rubber for tires. The value of this deal was not disclosed by the company.

McDermott describes itself as a premier, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. The company operates in more than 54 countries and has a team of over 30,000 employees, its website highlights.

