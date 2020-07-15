McDermott Bags Large Refinery Contract

McDermott International Ltd. announced Tuesday that it has been awarded a “large” engineering and procurement contract by Azikel Petroleum Ltd. for the modular 12,000 barrel per day Hydro-Skimming Refinery project in Nigeria.

The scope of the award includes the detailed engineering and design of the inside battery limits (ISBL) modular refinery and the supply of equipment and all tagged items within the ISBL, McDermott outlined. Engineering and design work is scheduled to be executed from McDermott's office in Tyler, Texas, with support from its Mexico City office, the company noted.

McDermott defines a “large” contract as being worth between $50 million and $250 million. The company has been working with Azikel Petroleum since 2018, most recently on extended Front-End Engineering Design (FEED).

“McDermott has been an integral part of what is one of the few refineries to be built in Nigeria and we look forward to expanding our presence further by delivering the next phase of this important project,” Tareq Kawash, McDermott’s senior vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa, said in a company statement, which was sent to Rigzone.

“Our decades of modularization experience makes us uniquely positioned to deliver this scope and the team has done a great job of developing a simple process design that meets all of Azikel's product specification requirements,” he added in the statement.

Commenting on the award, the president of Azikel Group, Eruani Azibapu Godbless, said it was based on the high level of confidence and professionalism exhibited by McDermott. He added that he expects the project will be delivered on schedule and within budget.

Earlier this month, McDermott announced that its CB&I Storage Solutions business had been awarded a “large” contract by a “major” EPC contractor for the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction of 14 tanks in Burnaby, British Columbia.

