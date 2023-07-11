McDermott Bags Contract for Shell Pipeline Project on Borneo

The offshore pipeline will serve the F22, F27 and Selasih fields in Malaysia.

McDermott International Ltd. has won a construction contract for a Malaysian pipeline project of Shell PLC on Borneo island.

The offshore pipeline will serve the F22, F27 and Selasih fields in Sarawak state.

“Under the scope of the contract, McDermott will perform transportation and installation services for two pipeline segments and one section of flexible pipelay”, the Texas-based company said in a recent press release. “McDermott will also provide pre-commissioning works on all infield pipelines and perform the structural installation of three jackets and topsides.”

Mahesh Swaminathan, senior vice-president for subsea and floating facilities, noted this is the fourth project it is executing for Shell PLC under McDermott’s subsea and floating facilities segment.

“To ensure efficient project delivery, we will draw upon the expertise from our Kuala Lumpur center, which supports the global execution of subsea and offshore projects”, he said in the announcement.

Besides the three fields, Shell already has eight producing gas fields offshore Sarawak with a 50 percent operating interest, the British major says on its website. Shell operates a gas-to-liquids plant in Malaysia with a 72 percent interest.

Meanwhile on Monday McDermott announced another contract for decommissioning work in Australia. Woodside Energy Group Ltd. has awarded it removal works for the Stybarrow field.

“Under the contract scope, McDermott will provide project management and engineering services for the recovery, transportation and offloading of the DTM [disconnectable turret mooring] buoy to a suitable onshore yard facility for dismantling and disposal”, McDermott said in another announcement.

The contract is to be executed likewise by its Kuala Lumpur team with help from McDermott’s team in Indonesia.

In another recent company development it said July 5 it had launched the construction work for a 980-megawatt power project of Dutch company TenneT Holding in Dubai.

"We have successfully delivered engineering from our HVDC [high-voltage direct current] center of excellence in The Hague, and are on track to begin construction for this important offshore grid connection project”, Vaseem Khan, senior vice-president for onshore, said in a company media statement. "During this next phase we will leverage our strategically located fabrication yards to drive execution excellence while maintaining our industry-leading safety record."

McDermott has another contract from state-owned TenneT in Germany.

Also in Germany, McDermott is providing integrated services for an electricity plant through a consortium with C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co. Ltd. and Global Energy Interconnection Research Institute Co. Ltd., it added in the announcement.

“Fabrication will be executed from McDermott's fabrication yards in Dubai and Batam, Indonesia, which are both unrivaled in their ability to deliver complex offshore structures”, McDermott said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com