McDermott Bags Block H Expansion Project Job offshore Malaysia

McDermott International Ltd., a provider of engineering and construction solutions, has secured a large offshore subsea contract from PTTEP Sabah Oil Ltd. (PTTEP) for the expansion project of the Block H gas field.

This project is situated offshore Sabah in East Malaysia and includes the Alum, Bemban, and Permai deepwater fields, McDermott said in a media release.

While it kept the financial details undisclosed, it values large contracts between $50 million and $250 million.

McDermott said it will deliver engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) services for a carbon steel pipeline, along with the transportation and installation of key subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines (SURF) components. The infrastructure is part of a larger system designed to facilitate the delivery of additional feed gas to the Petronas Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Dua (PFLNG DUA) facility, which has been producing gas from the Rotan and Buluh fields in Block H since 2021, McDermott said.

Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President of Subsea and Floating Facilities, said, "Leveraging our proven subsea engineering and marine construction capabilities, we are well-positioned to build on our strong track record of successful project execution for PTTEP".

"The expansion of Block H represents a pivotal development in Malaysia's energy landscape, and our work on this project further reinforces McDermott's strategic presence, anchored by our Kuala Lumpur office - our hub for global deepwater project delivery", Swaminathan added.

Engineering and project management will be led by McDermott's subsea and floating facilities team in Kuala Lumpur, while offshore installation will leverage the company's versatile marine construction fleet, it said.

Block H is managed by PTTEP on behalf of its partners Petronas Carigali and PT Pertamina Malaysia Exploration Production, McDermott said.

