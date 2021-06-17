McDermott Bags BHP Gulf of Mexico Deal
McDermott International, Ltd announced Wednesday that it has been selected by BHP to provide a marine installation campaign for the Shenzi Subsea Multiphase Pumping Project (SSMPS).
The scope of the contract includes project management, the detailed design and fabrication for a pump station suction pile, umbilical installation and flexible jumpers and flying leads installation, the transport of all materials and equipment, and pre-commissioning services and other necessary testing and surveys, McDermott highlighted.
Engineering, procurement, and project management services will be led by McDermott’s Houston engineering group and the company’s North Ocean 102 vessel will be used for the transport and installation of material and equipment. The project will commence immediately and is expected to be completed in the summer of next year. The value of the deal was not disclosed by McDermott.
“We look forward to continuing our partnership with BHP through this latest contract award,” Mark Coscio, the senior vice president for McDermott’s North, Central, and South America region, said in a company statement.
“McDermott's North Ocean 102 vessel is uniquely qualified to transport and install the materials and equipment for the Shenzi project scope - as well as perform pre-commissioning testing and other necessary surveys to safely deliver for the customer,” the McDermott representative added in the statement.
The SSMPS is located approximately 138 miles offshore in the Gulf of Mexico at a water depth of 4,400 feet. McDermott is currently providing the front-end engineering design of a semi-submersible floating production unit for the Trion Project in the Gulf of Mexico as part of a separate BHP project.
Earlier this week, McDermott announced that it had received two engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning contracts from Indian Oil Corporation Limited for the Haldia Refinery and the Barauni Refinery. The value of these deals was not disclosed either.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
