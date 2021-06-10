McDermott Appoints New Executive Vice President
McDermott International Ltd announced Wednesday that Samik Mukherjee has been appointed as the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO).
In this position, Mukherjee will continue to advance the company’s long-term strategy through solid alignment of its service offerings to meet evolving customer needs, McDermott noted in a statement posted on its website. The new COO previously led the company’s global operations and project delivery functions as group senior vice president of projects.
Mukherjee brings nearly three decades of experience in operations, commercial, and strategy across the global upstream and downstream oil and gas industry. Prior to joining McDermott back in 2018, he was the executive vice president of corporate development, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, digital, and IT for another engineering, consulting, and construction company.
“Samik has repeatedly delivered some of the world’s most challenging infrastructure projects with a relentless focus on quality, safety, and efficiency,” Lee McIntire, McDermott’s interim chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
“I, and the board, have the upmost confidence that his leadership and experience will continue to deliver strategic value to our customers,” the McDermott head added in the statement.
Earlier this week, McDermott announced that its CEO, David Dickson, had decided to resign and that Lee McIntire, an independent director on the board, would assume the responsibilities of interim CEO, effective immediately. The company appointed several people last year, including Neil Bruce and Andrew Gould as new board members, and Tareq Kawash as the new senior vice president of its Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.
On June 30 last year, McDermott revealed that the company had successfully completed a restructuring process. The process was said to equitize nearly all of McDermott’s $4.6 billion of funded debt and saw the company emerge with $2.4 billion in letter of credit capacity and $544 million of funded debt.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
