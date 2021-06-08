McDermott Announces Leadership Change
McDermott International Ltd has announced that its chief executive officer, David Dickson, has decided to resign.
Lee McIntire, an independent director for the company, will assume the responsibilities of interim chief executive officer, effective immediately, McDermott International revealed. McIntire was recruited to join McDermott’s board of directors in July last year.
The new interim chief executive officer is said to bring more than 35 years of customer-focused construction engineering and executive leadership. He most recently served as chief executive officer of Terrapower from August 2015 to October 2018 and was previously chairman, chief executive officer, and president of CH2M HILL, a global engineering services company, from 2006 to 2014. Prior to joining CH2M HILL, McIntire was a partner, executive vice president, and member of the board of the Bechtel Corporation from 1989 to 2004.
Back in October 2013, McDermott International announced that Stephen M. Johnson would retire from his position as McDermott International chairman of the board, president, chief executive officer, and director in December 2013 and that David Dickson had agreed to join the company and succeed Johnson as president and chief executive officer.
“Lee is a strategic and pragmatic leader,” Nils Larsen, lead director at McDermott International, said in a company statement. “He brings extensive experience leading successful engineering and construction firms and will work closely with McDermott’s executive leaders,” he added.
“McDermott has outstanding capabilities, resources, and talent, and we are confident in the company’s future. I also want to thank David for his service and wish him the very best,” Larsen went on to say.
In a statement after his appointment to the new role, McIntire said, “I have admired McDermott’s project execution and customer focus for years and was pleased to join the board last year”.
“I have confidence in the organization and am committed to staying focused on safety, efficiency, the environment, and our customers,” he added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
