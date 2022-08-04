McDermott and KBR In Ammonia Tech Partnership
Engineering and construction powerhouses McDermott International and KBR have put pen to paper on a licensing deal to provide integrated solutions for KBR’s proprietary ammonia technologies.
Ammonia produced from renewable or low-carbon sources commonly referred to as green and blue ammonia supports global decarbonization because it can be used to provide carbon-free fertilizers, as an energy carrier, or as a fuel.
The agreement represents a solution to meet the growing ammonia market which combines KBR's leading technology with McDermott's global execution capabilities and fabrication and modularization expertise.
"This agreement enables us to offer customers an integrated approach for low-carbon ammonia projects by combining KBR's best-in-class ammonia technology with our global project delivery know-how, low-carbon execution approach, and leadership in ammonia storage solutions," said Tareq Kawash, Senior Vice President, Onshore, McDermott. "This technology partnership is an important addition to our growing energy transition portfolio and strengthens our concept-to-completion capabilities."
"We are pleased to enter into an alliance agreement with McDermott to deliver world-class energy transition projects based on KBR's leading ammonia technology," said Aman Ahmad, KBR Senior Vice President, Global Sales. "This agreement will enable KBR and McDermott to leverage each other's strengths to deliver exceptional value to our clients as they scale and accelerate their energy transition initiatives."
As part of the agreement, McDermott and KBR will jointly evaluate opportunities to provide modularized execution concepts to drive additional efficiencies tailored to the needs of green and blue ammonia projects.
The deal with McDermott follows KBR’s license agreement signed with JGC Holdings Corporation in April. The deal will allow the JGC Group to use KBR's license in future engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects for ammonia manufacturing plants, starting from the conceptual stage.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- OPEC+ Flags Severely Limited Availability of Excess Capacity
- High-Impact Exploration Up With Most Wells Expected Since 2019
- Duo Developing First UK Offshore Wind Powered Oil Platform
- New Chief Financial Officer Takes Over At Valaris
- Who Are the Biggest Producers and Consumers of Renewables?
- Oil Majors Make Leadership Changes
- Union Concerned Over Crew Safety Aboard FPSO Under Tow
- McDermott and KBR In Ammonia Tech Partnership
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Texas LNG Blast Starting to Eat into USA LNG Exports to Europe
- Schumer-Manchin Deal Makes Industry And Environmentalists Happy
- Ineos and Sinopec Sign Significant $7B Petrochemical Deals
- Exxon Second Quarter Earnings Now Stand As Company Record
- Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip
- USA Ramps Up Rig Count
- Transocean Contract Backlog Hits $7B+
- Shell Makes Record Profits For Two Quarters In A Row
- Q2 Challenging for USA Upstream Merger Activity
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Oil Traders in Panic After Russia CPC Terminal Order
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
- Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most
- Oil Prices Move Sharply Lower
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico