May Starts with Contract Wins in Africa and Asia
After enduring an exceptionally painful April, the oil market received some positive news during the first week of May. As the following recap of some of the most viewed downstream-related articles on Rigzone from the past week shows, positive developments emerged via contract wins for projects in Africa and Asia. Read on for details.
Chinese Firm Building Floating Oil Storage Tanks
Haiyan Submarinenergy Ltd. recently revealed that it is rolling out a solution for the world’s increasingly tight availability of crude oil storage: the crude floating storage unit (CFSU). Among the most popular articles from the past week among Rigzone’s downstream readers, this staff-written piece discusses the non-metal CFSU. According to Submarinergy, the floating units can be produced quickly. Moreover, the company contends a CFSU can last more than five decades in crude and seawater environments.
TechnipFMC to Design $10B LNG Terminal
News that TechnipFMC and Russian firm are teaming up to design a $10 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility also piqued the interest of many Rigzone readers this past week. The liquefaction terminal, slated for construction near Russia’s border with China, reportedly will boast 13 million tonnes per annum of LNG. TechnipFMC is expected to complete the design phase by the end of this year, and the facility’s targeted completion is 2025.
Joint Venture Team Wins $365MM Mozambique Contract
As this staff-written piece points out, a joint venture of Mota-Engil and BESIX has secured a $365 million contract for the Mozambique LNG project that Total and others are developing. The $20 billion complex will be the southeast African country’s first onshore LNG facility. Under their 32-month contract, Mota-Engil and BESIX will build a pier bridge and an offloading facility.
Oil Rally Runs Out of Steam on Trepidation
During the past week, crude oil prices have posted gains amid newly implemented OPEC+ supply curbs as well as production shut-ins by U.S. producers. In fact, the major investment bank Morgan Stanley has even expressed the view that the worst of the oil supply glut is probably over, according to this Bloomberg article posted to Rigzone. Nevertheless, concerns about the economic recovery from demand destruction caused by the COVID-19 response has left some in the oil market to speculate that consumption will not return to pre-virus levels for a year or more. Such fears have tempered the recent growth trajectory in oil prices.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Halliburton Lays Off Additional Staff in Houston
- Oil Expected to Reach $100 Again
- Williams Makes Deepwater Deal with Chevron and Total
- North Dakota Launches Bakken Restart Task Force
- Oil Execs Urge Norway to Revise $10B Package
- Texas LNG Project Secures Air Permit
- Data Shows Drop in Suspected Offshore UK Virus Cases
- May Starts with Contract Wins in Africa and Asia
- 2020 Oil Demand Expected to Drop 11 Percent
- Oil Up as Market Starts to Rebalance
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Chevron Down to 5 Permian Rigs
- Shell to Divest Pennsylvania Assets
- Oxy Takes $1.4B Writedown
- Shale Producers Eye Potential Fracking Revival at $30 Oil
- Borr Divests Two Rigs
- Oil Supply Data Should Show More Non-OPEC Shut-ins
- Oil Downturn Looks A Bit Like 2008 Financial Meltdown
- Black Stone, Aethon Team Up in Haynesville-Bossier Effort
- Marathon Names Henderson SVP, Operations
- Halliburton Faces Another Set of Layoffs
- The Outlook for US Oil and Gas Production
- US Rig Count Sinks by 73
- Wild Oil Market Sees Record Contango
- Louisiana Layoffs, Shut-ins Happening Faster Than Expected
- Oil Collapse Drags the Whole Service Industry Down With It
- Oilfield Services Headcount Continues to Shrink
- Yuma Energy Files for Bankruptcy
- Historic Oil Rout Poised to Bust Shale
- US Rig Count Falls to 465