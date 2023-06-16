May 2023 Oil and Gas Deals Up in Value Year on Year: S&P Global

Oil and gas deals in May 2023 topped the value of May 2022 agreements despite the smaller number of transactions.

Oil and gas deals in May 2023 topped the value of May 2022 agreements despite the smaller number of transactions, according to a report from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

May transactions this year numbered 24 but had a combined value of $30.33 billion, compared to 37 transactions with a combined value of $6.29 billion in the same period last year, according to data from the business intelligence firm. Nine asset transactions totaling $4.55 billion were recorded for May 2023, compared to 33 asset deals with an aggregate value of $2.85 billion in May 2022.

ONEOK Acquisition

The largest transaction to date for the year is the acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners by ONEOK in a deal worth nearly $19 billion. In May, ONEOK said it would acquire all outstanding units of Magellan in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $18.8 billion, including assumed debt, “resulting in a combined company with a total enterprise value of $60 billion”.

Magellan will be merged into a newly created, 100 percent wholly owned subsidiary of ONEOK, and the acquisition “creates a more resilient energy infrastructure company that is expected to produce stable cash flows through diverse commodity cycles”, the companies said.

“The combination of ONEOK and Magellan will create a diversified North American midstream infrastructure company with predominately fee-based earnings, a strong balance sheet, and significant financial flexibility focused on delivering essential energy products and services to our customers and continued strong returns to investors,” ONEOK President And CEO Pierce H. Norton II said.

“Our expanded products platform will present further opportunities in our core businesses as well as enhance our ability to participate in the ongoing energy transformation with an increased presence in sustainable fuel and hydrogen corridors. We are excited about the future of our combined companies and look forward to welcoming Magellan’s well-respected employees to ONEOK," Norton added.

Chevron’s Acquisition of PDC Energy

The second-largest transaction of 2023 to date is Chevron Corp.’s purchase of PDC Energy for nearly $8 billion, according to S&P Global. In May, Chevron said that it had entered into a definitive agreement with PDC Energy to acquire all outstanding shares of PDC in an all-stock transaction valued at $6.3 billion, or $72 per share. Based on Chevron’s closing price on May 19, and under the terms of the agreement, PDC shareholders will receive 0.4638 shares of Chevron for each PDC share, Chevron said, adding that the total enterprise value, including debt, of the transaction was $7.6 billion.

Chevron said in a statement that the acquisition of PDC provides it with high-quality assets expected to deliver higher returns in lower carbon intensity basins in the USA. PDC brings strong free cash flow, low breakeven production, and development opportunities adjacent to Chevron’s position in the DJ Basin, as well as additional acreage to Chevron’s leading position in the Permian Basin, the company said.

Enverus Director Andrew Dittmar told Rigzone in an earlier report that the deal makes Chevron an even more formidable operator in Colorado “by tacking an additional 275,000 net acres onto the significant DJ position the company acquired in 2020 with its purchase of Noble Energy”.

ConocoPhillips Asset Deal

The largest asset deal of 2023 to date is ConocoPhillips's purchase of the remaining 50 percent interest in the Surmont oil sands project in Alberta from Total E&P Canada Ltd. for around $3 billion.

“Long-life, low-sustaining capital assets like Surmont play an important role in our deep, durable, and diverse low-cost-of-supply portfolio. Upon close, we look forward to leveraging our position as 100% owner and operator of Surmont to further optimize the asset while progressing toward our overall interim and long-term emissions intensity objectives”, ConocoPhillips Chair and Chief Executive Ryan Lance said.

