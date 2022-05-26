Mauritania's Project Nour Enters New Stage of Development

Project Nour, Mauritania’s large green hydrogen project, is set for the new stage of development as the country’s government, through the Ministry of Petroleum, Mines & Energy signed a framework agreement with Chariot. The framework agreement follows the completion of a Pre-Feasibility study and maps out the next phases of development.

Chariot, an Africa-focused transitional energy group, noted that the Pre-Feasibility study confirms that Mauritania is exceptionally well-placed for green hydrogen production due to its world class solar and wind resources and the project has the potential to produce some of the cheapest green hydrogen in the world.

With up to 10 GW of electrolysis installed, Project Nour could become one of the largest green hydrogen projects globally by 2030. Mauritania has unique and complementary wind and solar conditions, underpinning attractive project economics.

Benefits from proximity to large European markets, potentially making Mauritania one of the world's main producers and exporters of green hydrogen and its by-products. Chariot recently signed a partnership agreement with the Port of Rotterdam for sales of green hydrogen and its derivative products into Europe.

In-country value creation is designed to be core to Project Nour and across the value chain. Domestic benefits for Mauritania include providing baseload power to the national grid, diversifying industrial activities (e.g., green steel), promoting job creation and developing local infrastructure with the potential to have a significant impact on GDP, Chariot said in its statement.

“We are very pleased that the PFS has confirmed the world class potential of Project Nour, both in its unique capacity to generate green hydrogen and for the broader development opportunities that it could bring to Mauritania. It is exciting to be looking to harness our natural resources in this way and Chariot has our full support as they progress this through the detailed feasibility studies,” said Minister Abdessalam Ould Mohamed Saleh of Mauritania’s Ministry of Petroleum, Mines & Energy.

“Green hydrogen is a strategic priority for Chariot and will form a substantial part of the global energy transition going forward. We also believe that progressing this project will result in significant investment in Mauritania and benefit the region as a whole. The results of the PFS have underlined our belief in the economics and scale of this asset. Project Nour has the potential to be one of the key sources of green energy of the future with the opportunity to deliver a wide range of positive impacts and we are delighted to be partnering with the Government to help realize its ambition to become a world leader in the production and export of this valuable resource,” adds Adonis Pouroulis, Acting CEO of Chariot.

Chariot further noted that the Framework Agreement defines the terms and guiding principles that will pave the way for the in-depth feasibility study that to be undertaken over the next 24 months. A partnering process is also underway with the objective to form a world class consortium.

