Matterhorn Partners Approve 2.5 Bcfd Permian-Gulf Coast Gas Pipeline

The Matterhorn Express Pipeline owners announced Monday a positive FID (final investment decision) for the Eiger Express Pipeline, which would carry up to 2.5 billion cubic feet a day (Bcfd) of natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast region.

WhiteWater Development LLC, ONEOK Inc., MPLX LP and Enbridge Inc. “secured sufficient firm transportation agreements with primarily investment grade shippers”, a joint statement said. The firm transport deals last 10 years or longer.

The conduit is expected to start operations mid-2028, subject to regulatory and other approvals.

“Supply for the Eiger Express pipeline will be sourced from multiple connections in the Permian Basin, including gas processing facilities in the Midland Basin, and from the Delaware Basin via the Agua Blanca Pipeline”, the statement said.

The 42-inch pipeline is planned to stretch around 450 miles from West Texas to the Katy area near Houston. It would also have reserved capacity for deliveries to the Corpus Christi market.

"This pipeline's strategic location offers connectivity to growing natural gas demand markets, helping to meet the need for increasing electricity generation and international demand for liquified natural gas exports”, said ONEOK president and chief executive Pierce H. Norton II.

The Matterhorn joint venture of the four companies owns 70 percent of the project. MPLX and ONEOK each have a direct ownership of 15 percent.

In the Matterhorn JV, WhiteWater owns 65 percent, ONEOK 15 percent, MPLX 10 percent and Enbridge Inc. 10 percent. WhiteWater operates the Matterhorn pipeline.

In Eiger, as a result of their stakes in the Matterhorn JV, ONEOK and MPLX own a total of 25.5 percent and 22 percent respectively.

WhiteWater will build and operate the new pipeline.

Enbridge Entry

Enbridge entered the Matterhorn JV earlier this year, while MPLX raised its stake from five percent, through the acquisition of stakes held by Devon Energy Corp. and Ridgemont Equity Partners.

Put onstream November 2024, the Matterhorn pipeline consists of a 510-mile mainline and associated compression that carries gas from the Waha area to Wharton, Texas. It also has delivery capabilities for Katy as well as laterals in the Midland Basin, according to WhiteWater. The pipeline, with a capacity of 2.5 Bcfd, is fully contracted.

Pelican Upsize

Earlier this year WhiteWater approved the Traverse Pipeline and upsized the Pelican Pipeline, which it approved 2024.

The upsize to a 42-inch pipeline will increase Pelican’s capacity to about 2.5 Bcfd, from the previous 1.75 Bcfd. It is planned to span 170 miles from Williams, Louisiana, to the Gillis Hub near Ragley, Louisiana.

“The expansion is scheduled to be in service in first half of 2027, pending the receipt of customary regulatory and other approvals”, WhiteWater said July 30.

FIC Partners Management LP, Stonepeak Partners LP and Trace Capital have agreed to invest in Pelican.

Traverse FID

On April 3 WhiteWater announced a FID for the 36-inch Traverse bi-directional pipeline along the Gulf Coast between Agua Dulce in South Texas and the Katy area.

It is planned to have a capacity of 1.75 Bcfd and expected to start service 2027. “Supply for the Traverse Pipeline will be sourced from multiple connections, including, but not limited to, the Whistler, Blackcomb, and Matterhorn Express Pipelines”, operator WhiteWater said. “The Traverse Pipeline enhances optionality for shippers to access multiple premium markets”.

The Traverse Pipeline is under the Blackcomb Pipeline JV, which is owned 70 percent by the WPC JV of WhiteWater (50.6 percent), MPLX (30.4 percent) and Enbridge (19 percent). Targa Resources Corp. and MPLX hold 17.5 percent and 12.5 percent respectively in the Blackcomb Pipeline JV.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com