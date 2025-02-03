Matador Adds New Board Member

Independent energy company Matador Resources Co. has named Paul W. Harvey, former Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager and current Private Wealth Advisor at Vaquero Private Wealth, to its board of directors.

In a media release, Matador said that Harvey brings over 40 years of investment experience as a portfolio manager and private wealth advisor.

Before joining Vaquero Private Wealth, Harvey was Managing Director at BlackRock Inc., where he directed a substantial group of experts tasked with delivering investment solutions for high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

Before that, he worked as Regional Director and Portfolio Manager at Merrill Lynch Asset Management, where he created tailored portfolios for individual clients and led a regional team of portfolio managers, Matador said.

“Paul's experience working with retail investors and family offices will bring valuable insights to the Board”, Joseph Wm. Foran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, said. “Paul has been a shareholder in Matador or its predecessor for over 40 years and has been actively engaged in assisting with shareholder communications”.

Matador added in its media release that the board appointed Harvey to serve on the Audit Committee, the Capital Markets and Finance Committee, and the Marketing and Midstream Committee.

