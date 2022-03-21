Massive Heerema Vessels Plugged In On Shore Power
Port of Rotterdam has enabled Heerema’s largest crane vessels Sleipnir and Thialf to officially switch from using their engines to using shore power.
Shore power enables vessels to switch off their engines and plug into the electrical grid for their energy supply. The connection built by Heerema, Eneco, and the Port of Rotterdam Authority will supply Sleipnir and Thialf with sustainable energy that will originate from wind turbines located on the headland nearby or from another renewable source should it be required.
“We are proud to successfully plug in Heerema’s vessels to shore power. Heerema is committed to sustainability, and we demonstrated this dedication by becoming Carbon Neutral in 2020. Each year from now to 2026 we have outlined our targeted emission reductions, and by plugging-in shore power, we reduce our overall impact by 5 percent […],” Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven, Heerema CEO, said.
The shore power connection has a 20MW capacity, which is the energy equivalent of around 15,000 homes. As the vessels turn off their engines when connected to shore power, virtually all emissions and particulate matter is prevented because no more marine gas oil or LNG in Sleipnir’s case will be used.
When the vessels turn off their engines for a standard repair and maintenance period there is a saving of 15,000 metric tons of CO2, 20 metric tons of particulate matter, 5 metric tons of sulfur, and a significant amount of nitrogen.
With almost 30,000 visiting the port of Rotterdam every year, many of which running on diesel engines, there is a need to reduce emissions. By using shore power, vessels can save up to 25,000 liters of diesel per day per ship and improve air quality, and significantly reduce noise.
At least 90 percent of the offshore, ferries, cruise, and roll-on-roll-off ships and container ships in Rotterdam must use shore power by 2030. This saves the emission of approximately 200,000 tons of CO2 and 2,500 tons of nitrogen.
“The installation of shore power for Heerema vessels on Landtong Rozenburg fits in with the Port Authority’s policy to work together with the companies and the municipality on the port’s energy transition. Shore power plays an important role in this,” Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, stated.
“We are excited to see the launch of our first shore power project. It is unique that the power is provided by wind turbines just down the road. A truly sustainable way of powering vessels while in port,” Frans van de Noort, Eneco’s Chief Operations Officer, claimed.
“Collaboration with Heerema, the Municipality of Rotterdam, and the other partners has been key in the successful completion of this project, and we are looking forward to further increase shore power in the port of Rotterdam, through Rotterdam Shore Power BV, our joint venture company with the Port of Rotterdam Authority,” he concluded.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- OGA Changes Name To Reflect Energy Transition Role
- Eni Makes Significant Oil And Gas Discovery In Algerian Desert
- Aramco Net Income More Than Doubles to $110B
- To Be Or Not To Be Oil? Hamlet Well Says – To Be.
- China LNG Imports from Russia Double
- Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Last a While
- Russian Crude Finding Willing Buyers in India
- Halliburton, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Freeze Russian Ops
- Has Russia Ostracized Itself from Global Oil Market for Good?
- Top Headlines: Largest North America Oil Resource On Its Net-Zero Way
- Oil Falls Again on Mounting Risks
- Potential for Russia to Seize Vessels
- Times Square Billboards Have Oil Message for Biden
- USA NatGas Risks Busting at the Seams
- OMV to Cease Oil and Gas Production
- Conflicting Signals Abound in Oil
- Most Americans Say Gas Price Is Serious Problem
- Hedge Fund Manager Sees Path to $200 Oil
- Millions of Russian Oil Barrels Could be Shut in Next Month
- Largest Oil Resource In North America On Its Net-Zero Way
- TotalEnergies Makes Significant New Oil Find
- No Bidders For Incredibly Cheap Russian Oil
- Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says
- North America Drops Rigs
- Russian Firm Buys Mexican Acreage In The Middle Of Ukraine Invasion
- Russia-Ukraine Impact on USA Gasoline Prices
- All Pipeline Infrastructure in Appalachia at Risk
- Russian Oil Tanker Fleet Coming to a Standstill
- ExxonMobil Makes Russia Stance Known