Massive Heerema Vessels Plugged In On Shore Power

Port of Rotterdam has enabled Heerema’s largest crane vessels Sleipnir and Thialf to officially switch from using their engines to using shore power.

Shore power enables vessels to switch off their engines and plug into the electrical grid for their energy supply. The connection built by Heerema, Eneco, and the Port of Rotterdam Authority will supply Sleipnir and Thialf with sustainable energy that will originate from wind turbines located on the headland nearby or from another renewable source should it be required.

“We are proud to successfully plug in Heerema’s vessels to shore power. Heerema is committed to sustainability, and we demonstrated this dedication by becoming Carbon Neutral in 2020. Each year from now to 2026 we have outlined our targeted emission reductions, and by plugging-in shore power, we reduce our overall impact by 5 percent […],” Koos-Jan van Brouwershaven, Heerema CEO, said.

The shore power connection has a 20MW capacity, which is the energy equivalent of around 15,000 homes. As the vessels turn off their engines when connected to shore power, virtually all emissions and particulate matter is prevented because no more marine gas oil or LNG in Sleipnir’s case will be used.

When the vessels turn off their engines for a standard repair and maintenance period there is a saving of 15,000 metric tons of CO2, 20 metric tons of particulate matter, 5 metric tons of sulfur, and a significant amount of nitrogen.

With almost 30,000 visiting the port of Rotterdam every year, many of which running on diesel engines, there is a need to reduce emissions. By using shore power, vessels can save up to 25,000 liters of diesel per day per ship and improve air quality, and significantly reduce noise.

At least 90 percent of the offshore, ferries, cruise, and roll-on-roll-off ships and container ships in Rotterdam must use shore power by 2030. This saves the emission of approximately 200,000 tons of CO2 and 2,500 tons of nitrogen.

“The installation of shore power for Heerema vessels on Landtong Rozenburg fits in with the Port Authority’s policy to work together with the companies and the municipality on the port’s energy transition. Shore power plays an important role in this,” Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority, stated.

“We are excited to see the launch of our first shore power project. It is unique that the power is provided by wind turbines just down the road. A truly sustainable way of powering vessels while in port,” Frans van de Noort, Eneco’s Chief Operations Officer, claimed.

“Collaboration with Heerema, the Municipality of Rotterdam, and the other partners has been key in the successful completion of this project, and we are looking forward to further increase shore power in the port of Rotterdam, through Rotterdam Shore Power BV, our joint venture company with the Port of Rotterdam Authority,” he concluded.

