Masdar Secures First Power Offtake for 500 MW Angolan Portfolio

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co PJSC (Masdar) has signed an agreement with Angola's state-owned offtaker Rede Nacional de Transporte de Electricidade for the 150-megawatt (MW) Quipungo photovoltaic project in Huila province.

"The Quipungo project represents the first contracted site under Project Royal Sable, a planned 500 MW renewable energy program across three sites that will strengthen Angola’s southern power grid and support the country’s sustainable development objectives", Masdar said in a press release. It also marks Masdar's first power purchase agreement (PPA) in the Central African country, according to the company.

Project Royal Sable, expected to power around 300,000 homes and offer over 2,000 jobs, "reflects Masdar’s commitment to developing large-scale, bankable renewable energy infrastructure in emerging markets, supporting national energy strategies while expanding access to reliable, affordable clean power", Masdar said.

"Masdar is now the largest operator of renewables on the continent through its joint venture, Infinity Power, which currently operates 1.3 GW of solar and onshore wind power projects in South Africa, Egypt and Senegal, and has a 13.8-GW project pipeline, including battery storage and green hydrogen facilities, in various stages of development", it added.

"The addition of Project Royal Sable will contribute to Masdar’s target of 100 GW portfolio capacity by 2030".

The offtake deal was signed at the International Renewable Energy Agency assembly in Abu Dhabi, which closed Monday.

Recently Masdar also signed its first PPA in Malaysia, agreeing to build what it said is Southeast Asia's biggest floating solar plant.

The 200-MW project will be installed at the Chereh Dam in Pahang state. It would be developed with Malaysian partners Citaglobal and Tiza Global, while the PPA was signed with national utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Masdar said in an online statement December 23, 2025.

The Chereh project launches the 10-gigawatt renewable energy roadmap agreed between Masdar and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority in 2023, Masdar said.

"This milestone project, our largest floating solar development globally and our inaugural project in Malaysia, reaffirms Masdar's expertise in floating solar and our position as a trusted partner across the region", said Masdar chief executive Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

Masdar added, "The project was secured through a competitive tender process under Malaysia's Large Scale Solar Cycle 5+ program, with Masdar's global network and supply chain partnerships key to the consortium’s bid achieving L1, the lowest tariff in the floating solar category".

"Masdar is also progressing a feasibility study for a major floating solar installation at the Murum reservoir in Sarawak [on the Malaysian side of Borneo], in collaboration with Sarawak Energy and Gentari", Masdar said.

