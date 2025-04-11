Masdar Completes Acquisition of Greek RE Firm Terna Energy

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. PJSC (Masdar) has completed its purchase of Greek renewable energy developer Terna Energy SA, which has an installed capacity of 1,224 megawatts (MW).

State-owned Masdar initially acquired 70 percent of Terna Energy from Gek Terna SA and other shareholders last November. Masdar bought the remaining shares through a mandatory tender offer and squeeze-out that had a price of EUR 20 ($22.82) per share. The full takeover gives Terna an enterprise value of EUR 3.2 billion, according to Masdar.

“The transaction is expected to provide significant capital investment in Greece and wider Europe, supporting the company’s contribution to Greece’s National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) and the EU’s net zero by 2050 target”, Masdar said in an online statement Thursday. “The successful acquisition demonstrates the scale and ambition of Masdar’s growth plans in the region, and further solidifies Masdar’s role as a trusted global energy transition partner to governments, investors, developers and communities across the globe”.

Terna Energy’s portfolio includes wind, solar, biomass and hydro energy. Most of its operational capacity is in Greece, where it has the biggest and most diversified portfolio, Masdar noted. Terna Energy’s under-construction Amfilochia project will be Greece’s biggest energy storage facility with a pumping capacity of 730 MW and production capacity of 680 MW.

Abroad, Terna Energy has an installed capacity of 102 MW in Poland and 30 MW in Bulgaria. A further 197 MW of solar projects are under construction in Bulgaria and Greece.

Terna Energy’s executive chair, Georgios Peristeris, and other members of Terna Energy’s senior management continue with their current roles.

“With full ownership of all shares, we can fully integrate Terna Energy into our global operations and accelerate the implementation of our shared vision for renewable energy development in Greece and across wider Europe, establishing Terna Energy as our flagship platform in the region”, said Masdar chief executive Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.

“Masdar’s long-term capital and global expertise will supercharge Terna Energy, as we target a global clean energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030”.

Terna Energy previously set an aim to reach 6 GW of operational capacity by 2030.

Greece plans to raise the share of renewables in its power consumption to 76.8 percent by 2030, according to its NECP updated October 2024.

The 27-member EU targets to source 45 percent of its overall energy mix from renewables by the end of the decade, 42.5 percent of which is binding while 2.5 percent is aspirational, according to the Renewable Energy Directive adopted by the European Council October 2023.

