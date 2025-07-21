Martin Midstream Partners Posts $2.41MM Loss for Q2

Q2 2025 results for the Gulf Coast-focused company were marked by lower land transport rates and product margins.

Martin Midstream Partners LP has reported $2.41 million, or $0.06 per unit, in net loss for the second quarter, compared to a net loss of $1.03 million for the prior three-month period and a net profit of $3.78 million for Q2 2024.

Q2 2025 results for the Gulf Coast-focused company were marked by lower land transport rates and product margins, which dragged down revenues to $180.68 million, compared to $184.53 million for Q2 2024.

Kilgore, Texas-based Martin Midstream Partners maintained its dividend at $0.005 per unit for Q2 2025.

“For the quarter, our Sulfur Services segment delivered sales volumes and margins that exceeded our internal projections”, said Bob Bondurant, president and chief executive of the general partner, Martin Midstream GP LLC. “This performance positioned the segment for a successful first half of the year as the Sulfur Services segment prepares to enter turnaround season during the third quarter.

“In the Transportation segment, utilization in the marine business was slightly below expectations due to equipment repairs, which reduced cash flow for the quarter. Results from land transportation partially offset the shortfall from marine operations. Land transportation rates continued to show signs of pressure compared to internal projections, but lower-than-expected operating expenses contributed to improved cash flow.

“Our Specialty Products segment faced temporary volume reductions this quarter in the grease business unit due to shifts in our customer portfolio, which we expect to normalize soon. At the same time, results from the lubricants business exceeded expectations and helped partially offset the underperformance in the grease business unit.

“Lastly, the Terminaling and Storage segment delivered results slightly below our internal projections for the quarter due to higher operating expenses. However, the segment remains fundamentally stable, and we anticipate favorable performance over the second half of the year”.

Sales of specialty products totaled $60.34 million for Q2 2025, down from $67.32 million for Q2 2024. Sales volumes of natural gas liquids rose from 540,000 barrels to 572,000 barrels.

Transport revenue totaled $57.7 million for Q2 2025, down from $61.47 million for Q2 2024.

Sulfur revenue was $44.13 million, up from $37.19 million for Q2 2024. Sales of sulfur products generated $40.06 million while sulfur services revenue was $4.07 million.

Terminaling and storage revenue was $24.23 million, down from $24.4 million for Q2 2024.

Operating income totaled $14.88 million for Q2 2025, down from $19.93 million for Q2 2024.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came at $27.15 million, down from $31.71 million for Q2 2024.

Martin Midstream Partners ended Q2 2025 with $121.6 million in current assets including $47,000 in cash and $57.5 million in accounts and other receivables. Current liabilities stood at $107.69 million including $15,000 in current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations.

“Based on performance over the first half of the year, we are reaffirming our full year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $109.1 million. However, we remain cautious and continue to closely monitor the potential impacts of the proposed tariffs”, Bondurant said.

