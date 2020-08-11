Marsden to Succeed Cathcart at Bechtel
Bechtel reported last week that it has named Paul Marsden president of its Oil, Gas & Chemicals (OG&C) business, effective Sept. 8, 2020.
Marsden will succeed Alasdair Cathcart, who is stepping down as the OG&C president after 31 years with the company, Bechtel noted in a written statement. The firm stated that Marsden will lead OG&C’s worldwide operations in his new role, with responsibility for all aspects of the business unit’s performance and results for customers. He will report to Bechtel’s incoming President and Chief Operating Officer Craig Albert, the company added.
According to Bechtel, Marsden joined the company in 1995 and has served in senior customer-facing leadership roles on several landmark projects for OG&C. For the past two years, he has been senior project manager for Shell’s Pennsylvania Chemicals Project, the firm stated. It noted that Marsden previously held senior project management roles for the Wheatstone LNG and Queensland Curtis LNG projects in Australia.
Marsden holds a master’s degree from Durham University in the U.K. and is a fellow at the Institution of Civil Engineers, Bechtel stated.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
