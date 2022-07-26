Market Watcher Flags USA NatGas Issue
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, one of Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators takes a look at U.S. natural gas infrastructure, the focus on increased natural gas and LNG production, cooperation hurdles and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Gerrad Heep, National Partner In Charge of Energy – Audit, Grant Thornton: In May I wrote, “It might not be next week, or next month, but one development I hope to start watching is serious conversation around building out U.S. natural gas infrastructure”. Serious conversation has ramped up, but the focus is on increased natural gas and LNG production and not the infrastructure necessary to accomplish that.
Natural gas is mentioned more and more as a critical component of any energy transition in the U.S. Europe desperately needs U.S. LNG, and the U.S. has committed significant exports of LNG through the end of this year and more through 2030. However, some of the same parties recognizing and pushing for these goals are reluctant to support the infrastructure required to achieve the goals. Hopefully, reconciliations will emerge and the inputs will begin to get the same attention as the outputs.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
