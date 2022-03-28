Market Watcher Flags Longer Dated Crude Contracts

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators take a look at crude pricing patterns, U.S. production, Iran nuclear deal talks and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: The focus has correctly been on near-term crude contract pricing given world events, but even though backwardation in the forward curves remains at extremely high levels, keep an eye on the longer-dated contracts that have increased by about $10 per barrel (December 2023 and December 2024) since late February. Saudi Aramco published its outlook for capital expenditures to be between $40 billion and $50 billion for 2022, suggesting about a 40 percent increase over 2021 levels at the mid-point of guidance. Expectations are for this spending to increase through the middle of the decade with the ultimate target being to increase sustainable production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, up from approximately 12 million today. The company’s commentary echoed that of most publicly traded E&Ps noting that it will “maintain a disciplined approach to capital spending and is closely monitoring the current situation, including the impact on both results of operations and cash flows” and that it will seek to “maintain a prudent capital structure, comprised of borrowings and shareholders’ equity, to support its capital investment plans and maintain a sustainable dividend profile.” The industry leaders have clearly identified a new strategy where the traditional emphasis on production growth is no longer a primary focus. How long this will persist as commodity prices remain elevated and political pressures mount will be worth watching.

Hillary Stevenson, Director, Sales Enablement at oil and gas data firm Validere: All eyes are on U.S. production. Production has been flat at 11.6 million barrels per day since week ending February 4. Cost of production labor and materials, capital restraint, and ESG pressures are keeping rig counts low despite high commodity prices. Will be watching to see if crude prices tip the balance this week.

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Will there be a definitive timeline on the return of the Russia oil pipeline? Will the Iran Nuclear Accord stalemate reach resolution and allow more needed oil to enter the global market?

