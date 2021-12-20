Market Must Focus On Rapid Omicron Spread

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)

In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators look at the rapid increase in Omicron cases globally, the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, elevated natural gas prices and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.

Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Now that the Federal Reserve has made its plans known, the market must turn its attention to the rapid increase in Omicron variant cases globally. Furthermore, other central banks may move to increase their lending rates as well.

Gerrad Heep, National Partner In Charge of Energy – Audit, Grant Thornton: The ‘Build Back Better’ reconciliation bill has passed the U.S. House of Representatives and now awaits its fate on the Senate floor. Fears of the bill’s inflationary impact could ultimately keep it from passing. There are many provisions of the bill worth following. One is a fee on methane produced from oil and gas facilities. It proposes fee of $900 per ton of methane starting in 2023, which increases to $1,500 per ton in 2025.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Europe entered the winter heating season with a shortage of natural gas and as a result, is facing historically high prices for the commodity and electricity and knock-on inflationary impacts are showing up in other industries like food production. The elevated natural gas prices are also leading to increased coal switching for electricity generation, which has in turn driven the price of carbon emission allowances above $101 (EUR 90), up about 80 percent from mid-year levels. One would expect these market signals to spur increased capital allocation to natural gas supplies, but publicly traded exploration and production companies remain committed to keeping spending well within cash flows and returning cash to shareholders, and policy makers continue to emphasize decarbonization throughout the energy supply chain. It is becoming clear that the tradeoffs inherent in the energy transition come with tangible costs and it will be interesting to see how and when they will influence policy and behavior.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com