Market Must Focus On Rapid Omicron Spread
(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
In this week’s preview of what to watch in oil and gas markets, Rigzone’s regular energy prognosticators look at the rapid increase in Omicron cases globally, the Build Back Better reconciliation bill, elevated natural gas prices and more. Read on below to find out the specifics.
Rigzone: What developments/trends will you be on the lookout for this week?
Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Now that the Federal Reserve has made its plans known, the market must turn its attention to the rapid increase in Omicron variant cases globally. Furthermore, other central banks may move to increase their lending rates as well.
Gerrad Heep, National Partner In Charge of Energy – Audit, Grant Thornton: The ‘Build Back Better’ reconciliation bill has passed the U.S. House of Representatives and now awaits its fate on the Senate floor. Fears of the bill’s inflationary impact could ultimately keep it from passing. There are many provisions of the bill worth following. One is a fee on methane produced from oil and gas facilities. It proposes fee of $900 per ton of methane starting in 2023, which increases to $1,500 per ton in 2025.
Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Europe entered the winter heating season with a shortage of natural gas and as a result, is facing historically high prices for the commodity and electricity and knock-on inflationary impacts are showing up in other industries like food production. The elevated natural gas prices are also leading to increased coal switching for electricity generation, which has in turn driven the price of carbon emission allowances above $101 (EUR 90), up about 80 percent from mid-year levels. One would expect these market signals to spur increased capital allocation to natural gas supplies, but publicly traded exploration and production companies remain committed to keeping spending well within cash flows and returning cash to shareholders, and policy makers continue to emphasize decarbonization throughout the energy supply chain. It is becoming clear that the tradeoffs inherent in the energy transition come with tangible costs and it will be interesting to see how and when they will influence policy and behavior.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- TotalEnergies Expands In Key Growth Area With Double Win In Brazil
- SBM Offshore Gets $620M Bridge Loan For Mero FPSO
- Maersk Drilling and Aker BP in $1B Deal
- Europe Desperate for LNG While Asia Has Plenty
- Oil Down on Virus and Manchin Fallout
- Baker Hughes To Supply Equipment For Moomba CCS Project
- Equinor Continues As Operator Of Next Barents Sea Production Hub
- Libya Mulls Bonuses for Oil Firms
- Equinor Wants Last Drop of Oil to Come from Norway
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign and More
- ADNOC Announces Significant Onshore Find
- Firm Making Blueprint For Reuse Of Old GOM Oil And Gas Assets
- Climate Change Threatens Recoverable Oil Reserves
- BP Increasing Stake In First-Ever Deepwater UKCS Field
- Goldman Says $100 Oil Possible
- Bakken, Permian Push U.S. To Record Gas Flaring Lows
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- New Type of Price War is Brewing
- California Gasoline Price Hits Record on Thanksgiving
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- BP Goes on Hydrogen Hiring Spree
- Lukoil On The Money In Mexico With New Oil Discovery
- Aramco Awards Deals Worth $10B
- Anti-OPEC+ Officially Emerges
- Seadrill Gets More US Gulf Of Mexico Work
- Petrobras Hires Seadrill Rig Tandem For Buzios Field Work